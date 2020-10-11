St. Petersburg Open 2020: Denis Shapovalov vs Sam Querrey preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: Denis Shapovalov vs Sam Querrey

Date: 13 October 2020

Tournament: St. Petersburg Open 2020

Round: First round (Round of 32)

Venue: St. Petersburg, Russia

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Indoor Hardcourt

Prize money: USD $1,243,790

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | India - Sony Six | Europe - Eurosport

Advertisement

Denis Shapovalov vs Sam Querrey preview

Denis Shapovalov serves at the French Open

Denis Shapovalov will look to continue his upward climb as he takes on America's Sam Querrey in his opening match at St. Petersburg on Tuesday.

After a disappointing run of results prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, Shapovalov put his head down and worked tirelessly with his coach Mikhail Youzhny during the break. The hard work paid off for the 21-year-old, as he produced a career-best result at the US Open - where he reached the last eight.

The Canadian followed that up with a semifinal appearance at the Italian Open, which helped him beak into the top 10 for the first time in his young career.

Shapovalov had seemed primed for a deep run at Roland Garros, but he suffered a heartbreaking loss to World No. 101 Roberto Carballes Baena in the second round. Shapovalov served for the match twice in the deciding set, before losing it 8-6.

The 21-year-old now takes on the big-serving Sam Querrey of the USA. While the matchup sounds interesting on paper, the World No. 65 is on a five-match losing streak currently and has been in relatively poor form over the last two seasons.

Advertisement

Querrey might, however, find some joy on the indoor hardcourts of St. Petersburg, where his mammoth serve would be much more effective.

Denis Shapovalov vs Sam Querrey head-to-head

Shapovalov leads Querrey by a margin of 1-0 in the head-to-head. The pair's only encounter came at Indian Wells two years ago, where the then-teenager upset the higher-ranked Querrey to reach the fourth round of the Masters 1000 event.

Denis Shapovalov vs Sam Querrey prediction

Sam Querrey hits a backhand

Under the tutelage of Mikhail Youzhny, Denis Shapovalov has become a much more composed player than he used to be.

The Canadian has always had tremendous shot-making ability, but it was his shot selection that frequently let him down in the past. Youzhny has helped change that, getting him to stay patient in rallies and construct points smartly to gain an edge over his opponents.

That said, Shapovalov would be keen to unleash his one-two punch style of play on the fast indoor courts of St. Petersburg.

His opponent Sam Querrey hits a big ball off both wings too, but Shapovalov can do that a lot more consistently. Moreover, the American's big frame and age may prevent him from digging out the baseline missiles of his opponent - something that the 'Shapo Train' will be looking to exploit.

Prediction: Denis Shapovalov to win in straight sets.