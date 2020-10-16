St. Petersburg Open 2020: Milos Raonic vs Borna Coric preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: Milos Raonic vs Borna Coric

Date: 17 October 2020

Tournament: St. Petersburg Open 2020

Round: Semi-finals

Venue: St. Petersburg, Russia

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Indoor hardcourt

Prize money: $1,243,790

Match timing: Not before 3:30 pm Moscow Standard Time, 6 pm IST

Live telecast: USA - ESPN / Tennis Channel | India - Sony Six

Milos Raonic vs Borna Coric preview

6th seed Milos Raonic will lock horns with 7th seed Borna Coric in the semi-finals of the 2020 St. Petersburg Open on Saturday.

Both players have been in exceptional form, with neither dropping a set en route to the last four.

A lot of questions were raised over Raonic's physique and fitness during the suspension of the season due to the COVID-19 pandemic but he’s proven his doubters wrong by playing some sensational tennis.

Raonic, who has not dropped serve in the tournament, has faced only 10 breakpoints in six sets. He was in cruise control in his quarter-final clash against home favorite Karen Khachanov, demolishing the Russian 6-1 in the opening set before edging a second-set tie-break.

Borna Coric

His semi-final opponent, Borna Coric will hope to pose a sterner test. The Croat has done well on hard courts since the resumption of the tour, advancing to the quarter-finals of the US Open for the first time in his career and following it up with a deep run in St. Petersburg.

In the quarter-final against big-serving American Reilly Opelka, Coric was staring down the barrel after conceding an early break of serve and trailing 2-5 in the first set. But the Croat raised his level to break back and take the opening set in a tie-break before sealing the second 6-3.

Milos Raonic vs Borna Coric head-to-head

Milos Raonic leads Borna Coric 1-0 in their head-to-head, having defeated the Croat 6-3, 7-6(2) in the Delray Beach Open three years ago.

Milos Raonic vs Borna Coric prediction

Coric is arguably the only player left in the draw who is capable of troubling Raonic in his service games and neutralizing the Canadian's biggest weapon.

Milos Raonic

Coric is a good returner and should be able to make inroads into the Raonic serve. However, he will need to find a way to withstand the Canadian's barrage from the baseline. This has all the makings of a tight three-set encounter, with Raonic the slight favourite given his superior form.

Prediction: Milos Raonic to win in three sets.