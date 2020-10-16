St. Petersburg Open 2020: Milos Raonic vs Karen Khachanov preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: Milos Raonic vs Karen Khachanov

Date: 16 October 2020

Tournament: St. Petersburg Open 2020

Round: Quarterfinals

Venue: St. Petersburg, Russia

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Indoor hardcourt

Prize money: $1,243,790

Match timing: Not before 6:30 pm Moscow Standard Time, 9 pm IST

Live telecast: USA - ESPN / Tennis Channel | India - Sony Six

Milos Raonic vs Karen Khachanov preview

A cracker of a match is in store for tennis fans, with Milos Raonic all set to lock horns against Karen Khachanov in the quarter-finals of the 2020 St. Petersburg Open on Friday.

This is Khachanov’s best ever result at his home tournament; he had failed to go past the second round in any of his previous attempts. All Russian hopes will now be on the shoulders of Khachanov and Andrey Rublev, after top seed Daniil Medvedev was knocked out on Thursday.

On a bittersweet note for the host nation, Khachanov made it to the quarterfinals at the expense of another Russian - Aslan Karatsev. The 24-year-old came from a set down to register a tight 4-6, 7-5, 6-3 win.

Karen Khachanov

Khachanov would be pleased with how well he responded to going down early in the match. The fourth seed held his nerve deep into the second set before breaking Karatsev to level the match. He had a much easier time in the final set, dominating on his serve while breaking his countryman once to seal the win.

Milos Raonic meanwhile breezed past Alexander Bublik in his second round match. The Canadian produced a serving masterclass to come through in two easy sets, 6-3, 6-2.

Much like in his first round, Raonic didn't lose serve even once against Bublik; the 29-year-old will no doubt be happy with how well his biggest weapon is functioning.

Raonic is into his second quarterfinal since the resumption of the tour. But this time he will be hoping to go all the way, unlike at the Cincinnati Masters - where he fell short in the final.

Milos Raonic vs Karen Khachanov head-to-head

Despite being two very prominent names on the tour, Milos Raonic and Karen Khachanov are yet to play each other. As such, their head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.

Milos Raonic vs Karen Khachanov prediction

Karen Khachanov has been searching for an ATP title ever since he beat Novak Djokovic in the final of the 2018 Paris Masters. The competition is far from easy at the St. Petersburg event, but the Russian would be extra motivated given he is playing in his home country.

Meanwhile the in-form Milos Raonic seems to have taken a liking to the indoor hardcourts of the Russian city. The 29-year-old hasn't put a foot wrong so far, which would make Khachanov's task quite difficult.

Milos Raonic

The Russian would do well to focus on his strengths in this matchup. It would be imperative for Khachanov to use his serve and forehand well so that he can hold easily, and then try and put pressure on Raonic's service games.

Khachanov can be expected to put in a good fight, but the Canadian has looked a lot more solid this week and would be fancying his chances for a positive result.

Prediction: Milos Raonic to win in straight sets.