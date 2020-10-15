St. Petersburg Open 2020: Stan Wawrinka vs Denis Shapovalov preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: Stan Wawrinka vs Denis Shapovalov

Date: 16 October 2020

Tournament: St. Petersburg Open 2020

Round: Quarterfinals

Venue: St. Petersburg, Russia

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Indoor hardcourt

Prize money: $1,243,790

Match timing: Approx. 3 pm Moscow Standard Time, 5.30 pm IST

Live telecast: USA - ESPN / Tennis Channel | India - Sony Six

Stan Wawrinka vs Denis Shapovalov preview

Two of the best one-handed backhand exponents on tour, Stan Wawrinka and Denis Shapovalov, will lock horns in the quarterfinals of the 2020 St. Petersburg Open on Friday.

Fifth seed Wawrinka has survived two three-setters in this tournament so far, against Dan Evans and Evgeny Donskoy. The Swiss was down match points in his opening round against Evans but managed to scrape through.

Against Donksoy, Wawrinka was a little more authoritative in his performance despite the fact that he dropped a set. The 35-year-old served much better and was also able to keep his groundstrokes in the court, to eventually outhit Donskoy.

Stan Wawrinka will now go up against one of the rising stars of tennis in Denis Shapovalov. The Canadian is playing some of his best tennis this year, as evidenced by his quarterfinal run at the US Open.

Denis Shapovalov

Shapovalov has progressed immensely as a player under the guidance of Mikhail Youzhny. The 21-year-old has learned to be more patient with his booming groundstrokes, which is paying rich dividends on all surfaces.

Shapovalov has also been playing some scintillating tennis at the St. Petersburg Open so far. The Canadian has beaten Viktor Troicki and Ilya Ivashka in straight sets, without dropping serve even once.

Stan Wawrinka vs Denis Shapovalov head-to-head

The head-to-head between Stan Wawrinka and Denis Shapovalov is currently tied at 1-1. Both of their matches so far have been played on hardcourt, with Wawrinka winning the most recent one - at Rotterdam 2019 - by a score of 6-4, 7-6.

Stan Wawrinka vs Denis Shapovalov prediction

Stan Wawrinka has suffered a decline in form over the past couple of years, and now he isn’t the fearsome player that he once was. That has largely been attributed to his physical conditioning, which hampers his chances in long matches.

But the Swiss still boasts of a world-class serve and power-packed groundstrokes, which on his day can rip anyone to shreds.

Stan Wawrinka

Having said that, Wawrinka might find it difficult to play his natural game against Denis Shapovalov. The Canadian combines his attacking tennis with good court-coverage and footwork, which would be particularly effective in indoor conditions.

Shapovalov seems to hold the edge on paper given his superior form and fitness right now. But Wawrinka has a lot more experience of fighting out big matches, and that might help him unsettle the young Canadian.

Prediction: Stan Wawrinka to win in three sets.