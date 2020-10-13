St. Petersburg Open 2020: Stan Wawrinka vs Evgeny Donskoy preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: Stan Wawrinka vs Evgeny Donskoy

Date: 14 October 2020

Tournament: St. Petersburg Open 2020

Round: Second round (Round of 16)

Venue: St. Petersburg, Russia

Category: ATP 500

Surface: Indoor Hardcourt

Prize money: $1,243,790

Match timing: Approx 8.30 pm Moscow Standard Time, 11 pm IST

Live telecast: USA - ESPN / Tennis Channel | India - Sony Six

Stan Wawrinka vs Evgeny Donskoy preview

5th seed Stan Wawrinka produced a stunning comeback in the opening round of the 2020 St. Petersburg Open against Dan Evans. The Swiss saved three match points in the second set before coming through 7-5 in the decider.

In the second round, Wawrinka will be up against home hope Evgeny Donskoy. The Russian won his opening match against Egor Gerasimov in straight sets.

Evgeny Donskoy

Playing in his first hardcourt match since the resumption of the tour, Stan Wawrinka appeared a little flat and slow off the blocks against Evans. The Swiss struggled to employ his attacking brand of tennis against the solid defensive display put forth by the Brit.

Wawrinka faced three match points on his serve at 5-6 in the second set, but he miraculously saved all of them. The three-time Grand Slam champion then showed remarkable improvement to win the subsequent tiebreak, before breaking the Evans serve thrice in the third set to win it 7-5.

Wawrinka's next opponent, Evgeny Donskoy, has been in a dismal run of form since tennis resumed. The Russian took part in the US Open, Italian Open and the French Open but failed to get past the qualifying rounds in two of those three events.

Donskoy did make it to the main draw at Flushing Meadows, but was knocked out in the very first round.

Stan Wawrinka vs Evgeny Donskoy head-to-head

Stan Wawrinka and Evgeny Donskoy have never faced each other on tour before and so their head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.

Stan Wawrinka vs Evgeny Donskoy prediction

Stan Wawrinka

When Stan Wawrinka is in the mood, he is a very difficult player to contend with on any surface. The Swiss can be erratic on his serve and groundstrokes at times, but has the ability to flip a switch at a moment's notice to take the game away from his opponent.

Wawrinka's firepower off both wings would be particularly devastating on the indoor hardcourts of St. Petersburg. Donskoy will have his task cut out on Wednesday, but he can take solace from the fact that Wawrinka is not fully consistent with his groundstrokes yet.

The Russian is quite good at covering the court and also boasts of a decent return. He can hit the ball with a good amount of pace and depth himself, and would look to extend the points and draw errors from Wawrinka.

The Swiss on his part would have to play his natural game to prevent Donskoy from getting into a baseline groove. All things considered, Wawrinka can be expected to win this match courtesy of his superior pedigree and ball-striking ability.

Prediction: Stan Wawrinka to win in three sets.