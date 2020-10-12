St. Petersburg Open 2020: Ugo Humbert vs Pavel Kotov preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: Ugo Humbert vs Pavel Kotov

Date: 14 October 2020

Tournament: St. Petersburg Open 2020

Round: First round (Round of 32)

Venue: St. Petersburg, Russia

Category: ATP 500 Series

Surface: Indoor hard courts

Prize money: USD 1,243,790

Live telecast: USA - ESPN / Tennis Channel | India - Sony Six

Advertisement

Ugo Humbert vs Pavel Kotov preview

After a first-round loss at Roland Garros, Ugo Humbert will be keen to return to winning ways when he takes on qualifier Pavel Kotov in the first round of the 2020 St. Petersburg Open.

Humbert looked in sensational touch during the Hamburg Open as he upset the first seed Daniil Medvedev in the first round and subsequently beat Jiri Vesely in straight sets. However, the 22-year-old player suffered a three-set defeat at the hands of Casper Ruud in the quarterfinals.

Ugo Humbert

The World No. 38 also recorded a victory over Fabio Fognini at the Italian Open, and he will aim to replicate the same kind of performance in the Russia city.

As far as his record on hardcourt this year is concerned, Humbert lost in the first round of the Cincinnati Masters before bowing out to Matteo Berrettini in the second round of the 2020 US Open. However, it is pertinent to note that the Frenchman won his maiden ATP 250 singles title at the ASB Classic earlier this year.

Advertisement

His opponent is World No. 286 Pavel Kotov, who looked in good touch during the qualifying rounds. Kotov registered hard-fought wins over Jurij Rodionov and Emilio Gomez.

Pavel Kotov

The Russian player has mostly competed at the Challenger level, and he would go into the match against Ugo Humbert with nothing to lose.

Ugo Humbert vs Pavel Kotov head-to-head

Ugo Humbert and Pavel Kotov have never played each other, so their head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.

Ugo Humbert vs Pavel Kotov prediction

Ugo Humbert is placed 248 spots above Pavel Kotov in the ATP men's singles rankings, and is the overwhelming favorite to win this fixture. However, cannot take the local lad lightly given that Kotov belted a whopping 52 winners in his last match against Gomez.

The Russian also hit six aces and saved 10 break points during the three-set encounter, impressing everyone with his clutch play.

Ugo Humbert should progress to the 2nd round.

Advertisement

Humbert would look to continue playing an aggressive brand of tennis in order to keep Kotov from teeing off on his shots. The Frenchman's strong first serve and heavy left-handed groundstrokes could prove to be too hot to handle for his inexperienced opponent.

Prediction: Ugo Humbert to win in straight sets.