St. Petersburg Open 2021: Taylor Fritz vs Marin Cilic preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details
Fixture: (5) Taylor Fritz vs Marin Cilic
Date: 31 October 2021
Tournament: St. Petersburg Open 2021
Round: Final
Venue: St. Petersburg, Russia
Category: ATP 250
Surface: Indoor hardcourt
Prize money: $863,705
Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN | UK - Amazon Prime Video
Taylor Fritz vs Marin Cilic preview
Taylor Fritz and Marin Cilic will lock horns in the summit clash of the 2021 St. Petersburg Open on Sunday.
Fritz, the fifth seed, had to battle hard in his semifinal against Jan-Lennard Struff. The 24-year-old fought back after losing a tight opening set, eventually prevailing 5-7, 6-1, 6-3 after one hour and 56 minutes.
Fritz is now just one step away from his first title of the season.
Marin Cilic, meanwhile, came into the tournament on the back of a run to the final of the Kremlin Cup last week. He has carried that form into St. Petersburg, posting solid wins over the likes of Karen Khachanov and Roberto Bautista Agut.
The Croat has a power-packed game that is tailor-made for hardcourts and he could well cause a few problems for Fritz on Sunday.
Taylor Fritz vs Marin Cilic head-to-head
Taylor Fritz leads Marin Cilic in their current head-to-head by a 1-0 margin. The American claimed a three-set win in the duo's only prior meeting, which came at the 2017 BNP Paribas Open.
Taylor Fritz vs Marin Cilic prediction
Marin Cilic is in a rich vein of form and will be looking to capitalize on that when he steps out on court against Taylor Fritz on Sunday,
Both players possess a strong serve and will rely heavily on that shot to win quick points. Fritz will need to maintain a certain level of aggression and prevent Cilic from settling into any sort of rhythm from the baseline.
Cilic's forehand has been firing all week and if he can continue to strike the ball as cleanly as he has so far, he should be able to get the better of the American.
Prediction: Marin Cilic to win in three sets.