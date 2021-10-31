St. Petersburg Open 2021: Taylor Fritz vs Marin Cilic preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (5) Taylor Fritz vs Marin Cilic

Date: 31 October 2021

Tournament: St. Petersburg Open 2021

Round: Final

Venue: St. Petersburg, Russia

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Indoor hardcourt

Prize money: $863,705

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Taylor Fritz vs Marin Cilic preview

Taylor Fritz and Marin Cilic will lock horns in the summit clash of the 2021 St. Petersburg Open on Sunday.

Fritz, the fifth seed, had to battle hard in his semifinal against Jan-Lennard Struff. The 24-year-old fought back after losing a tight opening set, eventually prevailing 5-7, 6-1, 6-3 after one hour and 56 minutes.

Fritz is now just one step away from his first title of the season.

Marin Cilic at the Kremlin Cup.

Marin Cilic, meanwhile, came into the tournament on the back of a run to the final of the Kremlin Cup last week. He has carried that form into St. Petersburg, posting solid wins over the likes of Karen Khachanov and Roberto Bautista Agut.

The Croat has a power-packed game that is tailor-made for hardcourts and he could well cause a few problems for Fritz on Sunday.

Taylor Fritz vs Marin Cilic head-to-head

Taylor Fritz leads Marin Cilic in their current head-to-head by a 1-0 margin. The American claimed a three-set win in the duo's only prior meeting, which came at the 2017 BNP Paribas Open.

Taylor Fritz vs Marin Cilic prediction

Fritz is looking fot his second ATP Tour title.

Marin Cilic is in a rich vein of form and will be looking to capitalize on that when he steps out on court against Taylor Fritz on Sunday,

Both players possess a strong serve and will rely heavily on that shot to win quick points. Fritz will need to maintain a certain level of aggression and prevent Cilic from settling into any sort of rhythm from the baseline.

Cilic's forehand has been firing all week and if he can continue to strike the ball as cleanly as he has so far, he should be able to get the better of the American.

Prediction: Marin Cilic to win in three sets.

Edited by Arvind Sriram