St. Petersburg Trophy 2021: Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova vs Cagla Buyukakcay preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (5) Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova vs Cagla Buyukakcay

Date: 16 March 2021

Tournament: St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy

Round: First round (Round of 32)

Venue: St. Petersburg, Russia

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Outdoor hardcourt

Prize money: $1,897,805

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel

Advertisement

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova vs Cagla Buyukakcay preview

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova will open her campaign at the 2021 St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy against Turkish lucky loser Cagla Buyukakcay on Tuesday.

A former quarterfinalist at this tournament, Pavlyuchenkova will hope to get back into form as she desperately looks to overcome a slow start to the 2021 season. The Russian hasn't made the quarters even once in six events and will aim to turn things around at her home tournament.

Cagla Buyukakcay

Buyukakcay, meanwhile, scored a hard-fought three-set win over Serbia's Jana Fett in the opening round of the qualifiers before going down to Wang Xinyu in the second.

The 31-year-old hasn't had the best of starts to 2021 and is still in pursuit of her first main-draw win. That is why she will be especially keen to make the best of her second opportunity here.

Buyukakcay has been on the tour for quite some time and also has a WTA title to her name. Many of the big results have, however, come on clay — a surface where her counterpunching style works the best.

Advertisement

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova vs Cagla Buyukakcay head-to-head

Pavlyuchenkova will look to use her big groundstrokes

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova leads Cagla Buyukakcay in the head-to-head by a 1-0 margin. The Russian needed three sets to get past her opponent in their only prior meeting, which came at the 2016 French Open.

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova vs Cagla Buyukakcay prediction

The draw has been unkind to Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in most of the tournaments this season. She has suffered losses at the hands of Garbine Muguruza, Naomi Osaka, and Petra Kvitova - all title winners in 2021.

Seeded 5th at this tournament, Pavlyuchenkova has a couple of relatively easy opening rounds that offer her the opportunity to rediscover her form. That said, she will still need to be careful against an opponent like Buyukakcay, who has troubled her in the past.

Cagla Buyukakcay doesn't possess the most explosive game from the back of the court but has the consistency that can often frustrate even the best players into committing errors. She will once again rely on her strengths and try to extract as many points as she can from her opponent.

Advertisement

For Pavlyuchenkova, the key will be to go for controlled aggression. If she can patiently construct her points well, she should be able to come through this one.

Prediction: Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova to win in three sets.