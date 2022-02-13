Stan Wawrinka confirms participation at Roland Garros 2022

Stan Wawrinka has revealed he will play at the 2022 French Open as he prepares to return to action. The 36-year-old declared that passion for the sport and love for his fans are what motivates him to come back from injury setbacks.

The three-time Grand Slam champion has not competed since playing at the Qatar Open in March last year due to a foot injury. He played just six matches in 2021, before undergoing surgeries on his left foot in March and June.

Last week, the Swiss shared a video on his social media accounts showing himself back on court, hitting a trademark backhand. He captioned the post with: "It's been a while... #TrustTheProcess #backsoon," suggesting a return to the tour is not far away.

When asked if he would feature at Roland Garros in an interview with La Parisien, Wawrinka replied: "Yes, Roland Garros, yes." The former World No. 3, who will turn 37 in March, also explained what drives him to return after his recent injury struggles.

"People often ask me why I'm trying to come back from injury and continue, but it's because tennis is a passion, I love the public," the Swiss said. "Above all, when I enter a tennis court, I always have in mind that it's a game."

The current World No. 173 further outlined that his enjoyment of tennis - the reason he started playing - is the reason he wants to prolong his career.

"The basis of tennis is that you tell a child - 'Go play!' There are many who forget it when they turn professional: they take tennis too much as a job," he continued. "Me, what motivates me and still pushes me is to tell myself I'm going to play, that I'm going to have fun, that I'm going to have fun."

Stan Wawrinka last played at Roland Garros in 2020

Stan Wawrinka and Hugo Gaston after their third round match at the 2020 French Open

Stan Wawrinka last competed at the French Open in 2020, when the rescheduled event was held in September and October. He was defeated in five sets by French wildcard Hugo Gaston in an entertaining third-round match.

The Swiss is a former Roland Garros champion, having famously produced an inspired display to defeat Novak Djokovic in four sets in the 2015 final. The 36-year-old was also runner-up in Paris in 2017, where he was beaten by 13-time champion Rafael Nadal in straight sets.

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala