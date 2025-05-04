Stan Wawrinka vs Borna Coric preview, head-to-head, prediction and pick | Open Aix Provence Credit Agricole 2025 final

Match Details
Fixture: Stan Wawrinka vs Borna Coric
Date: May 4, 2025
Tournament: Aix-en-Provence Credit Agricole 2025
Round: Final
Venue: Aix-en-Provence, France
Surface: Clay
Category: ATP Challenger 175
Prize Money: €227,270
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel
Stan Wawrinka vs Borna Coric preview
Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland will take on Borna Coric of Croatia in the final of the Open Aix Provence Credit Agricole on Sunday, May 04.
Wawrinka is a three-time Grand Slam champion and has done well in the tournament so far. He has beaten Ugo Blanchet, Alexei Popyrin, Nishesh Basavreddy, and Borna Gojo to reach the final. The 40-year-old Swiss has lost only a set in the process. Wawrinka has won 16 ATP singles titles in his career so far, the last of which came in Geneva in 2017.
Coric, on the other hand, has beaten Pierre-Hugues Herbert, Arthur Rinderknech, Mariano Navone, and Ignacio Buse en route to the final. The Cross has dropped only a couple of sets in the tournament so far. He has looked good so far and will look to win the title, which will be his first since 2022.
Stan Wawrinka vs Borna Coric head-to-head
The two players have clashed with each other four times so far, and Wawrinka has won three of those matches. The Swiss thus lead their head-to-head 3-1 at the moment.
Stan Wawrinka vs Borna Coric odds
(Odds will be updated once available)
Stan Wawrinka vs Borna Coric prediction
Wawrinka is one of the veterans on the Tour, but his backhand can still pack a lot of punch. Coric has a good backhand as well, hence, one can expect to witness a number of cross-court backhand exchanges in the match. Wawrinka's ability to hit the down-the-line shot with his backhand to the open court will be a key aspect in the match.
Coric, however, has age on his side, being 12 years younger than Wawrinka. He should look to make Wawrinka run as much as possible on Sunday. Should the rallies get longer, it will help Coric a lot. The Croat will look to take the match into the third set. However, if Wawrinka is able to play close to his best, he should be able to squeeze out a win. The Swiss at his best can still prove to be a handful for most opponents.
Pick: Stan Wawrinka to win in three sets