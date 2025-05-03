Stan Wawrinka vs Borna Gojo preview, head-to-head, prediction and pick | Open Aix Provence Credit Agricole 2025

Match Details
Fixture: Stan Wawrinka vs Borna Gojo
Date: May 3, 2025
Tournament: Aix-en-Provence Credit Agricole 2025
Round: Semifinal
Venue: Aix-en-Provence, France
Surface: Clay
Category: ATP Challenger 175
Prize Money: €227,270
Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel
Stan Wawrinka vs Borna Gojo preview
Stan Wawrinka is all set to take on Borna Gojo in the semifinals of the 2025 Open Aix Provnece Credit Agricole. Wawrinka has not been in great form recently, as he has one victory on the main ATP Tour this year in Bucharest in a three-set match against Timofey Skatov. The Swiss player has had some close losses, such as against Daniil Medvedev in Rotterdam and Nuno Borges in Marseille.
However, at Open Aix Provence, Wawrinka has shown signs of coming back to form as he opened his campaign with a 6-4, 6-3 win over Ugo Blanchet in the first round. He then secured a 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 win over top seed Alexei Popyrin in the second round before beating Nishesh Basavareddy 7-6 (8), 6-3 to reach his first semifinal of the season.
Borna Gojo has not won any Tour-level matches as he has been knocked out of the first round in all four events he has played this year. The Croatian did come close to winning a match against Ben Shelton in Munich, but could not finish the win despite having match points. His last match was a 6-1, 2-6, 4-6 against Gael Monfils in the first round of the Madrid Open.
Gojo started his Open Aix Provence campaign with a win via retirement against seventh-seeded Hugo Gaston. He then won 4-6, 7-6 (5), 7-5 against Daniel Elahi Galan and won 6-2, 6-3 against Valentin Vacherot to reach his first semifinal of the season.
Stan Wawrinka vs Borna Gojo head-to-head
The head-to-head between the two players is 1-0 in favor of Wawrinka, with the Swiss winning the only match 7-5, 6-4 in Stockholm in 2023.
Stan Wawrinka vs Borna Gojo odds
(Odds will be updated once available)
Stan Wawrinka vs Borna Gojo prediction
Wawrinka and Gojo recently played each other in a challenger event in Naples on a claycourt, which ended in a dominant 6-2, 6-3 win for the Swiss player. Wawrinka won 91 percent of the first service points and faced no break points during the match. Overall, he won 74 percent of the service points and 48 percent of the return points, compared to Gojo, who won 52 percent of the service points and only 26 percent of the return points.
As far as claycourt records are concerned, Wawrinka is a French Open champion, having claimed the title at Roland Garros in 2015 against Novak Djokovic. He reached the final again in 2017, but fell short against Rafael Nadal. Meanwhile, Gojo has no clay-court titles to his name.
This is the first seven that Wawrinka has won three consecutive matches this year, signalling his return to form. With his clay-court experience, the Swiss player is the favorite to win the upcoming match.
Pick- Wawrinka to win in straight sets