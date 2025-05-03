Stan Wawrinka vs Borna Gojo preview, head-to-head, prediction and pick | Open Aix Provence Credit Agricole 2025

Match Details

Ad

Fixture: Stan Wawrinka vs Borna Gojo

Date: May 3, 2025

Tournament: Aix-en-Provence Credit Agricole 2025

Round: Semifinal

Venue: Aix-en-Provence, France

Surface: Clay

Category: ATP Challenger 175

Prize Money: €227,270

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel

Stan Wawrinka vs Borna Gojo preview

In Picture: Stan Wawrinka (Getty)

Stan Wawrinka is all set to take on Borna Gojo in the semifinals of the 2025 Open Aix Provnece Credit Agricole. Wawrinka has not been in great form recently, as he has one victory on the main ATP Tour this year in Bucharest in a three-set match against Timofey Skatov. The Swiss player has had some close losses, such as against Daniil Medvedev in Rotterdam and Nuno Borges in Marseille.

Ad

Trending

However, at Open Aix Provence, Wawrinka has shown signs of coming back to form as he opened his campaign with a 6-4, 6-3 win over Ugo Blanchet in the first round. He then secured a 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 win over top seed Alexei Popyrin in the second round before beating Nishesh Basavareddy 7-6 (8), 6-3 to reach his first semifinal of the season.

Borna Gojo has not won any Tour-level matches as he has been knocked out of the first round in all four events he has played this year. The Croatian did come close to winning a match against Ben Shelton in Munich, but could not finish the win despite having match points. His last match was a 6-1, 2-6, 4-6 against Gael Monfils in the first round of the Madrid Open.

Ad

Gojo started his Open Aix Provence campaign with a win via retirement against seventh-seeded Hugo Gaston. He then won 4-6, 7-6 (5), 7-5 against Daniel Elahi Galan and won 6-2, 6-3 against Valentin Vacherot to reach his first semifinal of the season.

Stan Wawrinka vs Borna Gojo head-to-head

The head-to-head between the two players is 1-0 in favor of Wawrinka, with the Swiss winning the only match 7-5, 6-4 in Stockholm in 2023.

Ad

Stan Wawrinka vs Borna Gojo odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Stan Wawrinka TBD TBD TBD Borna Gojo TBD TBD TBD

Ad

(Odds will be updated once available)

Stan Wawrinka vs Borna Gojo prediction

Wawrinka and Gojo recently played each other in a challenger event in Naples on a claycourt, which ended in a dominant 6-2, 6-3 win for the Swiss player. Wawrinka won 91 percent of the first service points and faced no break points during the match. Overall, he won 74 percent of the service points and 48 percent of the return points, compared to Gojo, who won 52 percent of the service points and only 26 percent of the return points.

Ad

As far as claycourt records are concerned, Wawrinka is a French Open champion, having claimed the title at Roland Garros in 2015 against Novak Djokovic. He reached the final again in 2017, but fell short against Rafael Nadal. Meanwhile, Gojo has no clay-court titles to his name.

This is the first seven that Wawrinka has won three consecutive matches this year, signalling his return to form. With his clay-court experience, the Swiss player is the favorite to win the upcoming match.

Pick- Wawrinka to win in straight sets

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author SAGNIK DATTA Sagnik, a Mass Communication and Journalism graduate, is a tennis journalist at Sportskeeda. Before finding his spot in the tennis writing team, he worked as a junior content specialist for academic content writing firms for a couple of years.



Before putting out any information in the public domain, Sagnik makes sure that every element of his content is well-researched and backed with credible data so that there is no misinterpretation of facts or quotes and ethical standards are maintained. To do so, Sagnik follows reputed websites like the Tennis Channel and Tennis TV, and renowned journalists on social media.



He is a fan of former player Roger Federer, and just like his favorite player, Sagnik likes to bring perfection to his write-ups by providing concise and on-point content. Speaking of the ‘GOAT’ debate, Sagnik believes that it is a bit unfair to compare the legends of the game from different eras who have played on different terms. But if he were to pick one, he’d go for Novak Djokovic based on his tally of 24 Grand Slam titles.



When not writing about tennis and technically analyzing the sport, which he believes are his 'forte', Sagnik indulges in reading books. Know More