Stan Wawrinka vs Nishesh Basavareddy preview, head-to-head, prediction and pick | Open Aix Provence Credit Agricole 2025

Match Details

Fixture: Stan Wawrinka vs Nishesh Basavareddy

Date: May 2, 2025

Tournament: Aix-en-Provence Credit Agricole 2025

Round: Quarterfinal

Venue: Aix-en-Provence, France

Surface: Clay

Category: ATP Challenger 175

Prize Money: €227,270

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel

Stan Wawrinka vs Nishesh Basavareddy preview

In Picture: Stan Wawrinka (Getty)

Former Major champion Stan Wawrinka is all set to take on American youngster Nishesh Basavreddy in the quarterfinal of the 2025 Open Aix Provence. Injuries and poor form have seen Wawrinka's results and ranking decline over time. The Swiss player has had six first-round knockouts in 2025.

Wawrinka won his only Tour-level match this year at the Tiriac Open when he won 6-4, 6-7 (5), 7-6 (1) against Timofey Skatov in the first round. He failed to continue the momentum as he lost against Pedro Martinez in three sets in the next round. The Swiss player entered the Challenger 175 event after consecutive first-round exits in Monte Carlo and Barcelona, losing to Alejandro Tabilo and Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.

At Aix-en-Provence, Wawrinka began his campaign with a 6-4, 6-3 win over home favorite Ugo Blanchet in the first round. He followed it up with a big upset, winning 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 against top seed Alexei Popyrin in the second round.

Nishesh Basavareddy began the year on a high note as he reached his maiden Tour-level semifinal at the ASB Classic, losing 6-7 (5), 4-6 against eventual champion Gael Monfils. Since then, the American player has struggled as he has not had another main draw match in 2025.

The clay-court season did not begin well for Basavareddy, as he lost in the first round in Bucharest and could not get into the main draw in Madrid. However, at Aix-en-Provence, he started with a 7-5, 7-6 (3) win over Otto Virtanen in the first round. He then won 7-5, 7-5 against Spanish qualifier Albert Ramos Vinolas in the second round.

Stan Wawrinka vs Nishesh Basavareddy head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between the two players on the ATP Tour.

Stan Wawrinka vs Nishesh Basavareddy odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Stan Wawrinka TBD TBD TBD Nishesh Basavareddy TBD TBD TBD

(Odds will be updated once available)

Stan Wawrinka vs Nishesh Basavareddy prediction

During his peak, Wawrinka had excellent numbers on clay. He reached fourteen finals on the surface, winning seven titles, including a Major title at the 2015 French Open and a Masters 1000 title in Monte-Carlo in 2014.

Meanwhile, Basavareddy has just started his career, and the semifinal run at Auckland this year has been his best result on the Tour so far. The American has two titles on the Challenger level, but both of those titles came on hard courts.

Given his experience on clay and the fact that he toppled the top seed in the previous match, Wawrinka is the favorite to win the upcoming match.

Pick- Wawrinka to win in straight sets

