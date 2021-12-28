Stefanos Tsitsipas among most handsome faces in 2021

World No. 4 Stefanos Tsitsipas has featured in TC Candler's Most Handsome Faces of 2021 for the fourth year.

The website announced their list of 100 Most Handsome Faces and 100 Most Beautiful Faces of 2021. The Greek is the only tennis player on either list and was ranked 64th.

TC Candler has released their list of 100 Most Handsome Faces and 100 Most Beautiful Faces of the year since 1990. According to their official website:

"Aesthetic perfection is only one of the criteria. Grace, elegance, originality, daring, passion, class, poise, joy, promise, hope… they are all embodied in a beautiful face. With those criteria in mind, TC Candler and the members select only 100 faces out of the approximately 105,000 female celebrities (which works out to less than 0.0010%)."

"It is a thankless task, as no individual will ever agree with all of the choices. However, the general consensus has been that the Independent Critics have created a celebratory list that cherishes the feminine aesthetic and opens the world’s eyes to a unique, diverse and international collection of beautiful faces."

Stefanos Tsitsipas will start 2022 season at the ATP Cup

Tsitsipas will represent Greece at the ATP Cup

Stefanos Tsitsipas had an impressive 2021, during which he won his first Masters 1000 title at Monte Carlo, beating Andrey Rublev in the final. The Greek also reached his first Grand Slam final at Roland Garros, becoming the first player from his country to do so.

Facing Novak Djokovic, the 23-year-old took a two-set lead but the Serb fought back to defeat him. Tsitsipas also reached the semifinals of the Australian Open, Cincinnati Masters and Canadian Open.

After finishing the season ranked fourth in the world, Tsitsipas will be keen on starting 2022 strongly. He begins the year at the ATP Cup representing Greece, who are drawn alongside Poland, Argentina and Georgia. His first match is against World No. 9 Hubert Hurkacz on Saturday. He will also face Diego Schwartzman and Nikoloz Basilashvili.

Following the ATP Cup, Tsitsipas will compete at the Australian Open and will be eager to go beyond the semifinals this time. The 23-year-old is certainly among the favorites heading into the tournament.

After reaching the French Open final last year, where he was defeated by Djokovic, Tsitsipas will be determined to win his first Grand Slam in 2022.

