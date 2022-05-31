"These kids are going to want to beat me badly because they are chasing, now that they have beat me I want payback" - Stefanos Tsitsipas on his losses to Carlos Alcaraz and Holger Rune this season

Holger Rune followed fellow teenager Carlos Alcaraz into the quarterfinals of the French Open after an upset win over Stefanos Tsitsipas on Monday. He beat the Greek 7-5, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Tsitsipas, who was the runner-up at Roland Garros last year, also lost to Alcaraz in the quarterfinals of the Barcelona Open earlier this year.

At his post-match press conference, the World No. 4 was asked what it was like to lose to younger players. The 23-year-old responded by saying he was not worried and that these kinds of losses were inevitable. However, Tsitsipas made it clear that he wanted "pay back."

"I mean, it has to come at some point, it came for everyone, right? I'm not worried. I know my tennis, I know my game," he began.

"These kids are going to want to beat me badly because obviously they are chasing. I'm chasing too, but I'm at a different kind of position than they are. I'm hungry to beat them too. Now that they have beat me I want pay back," he added.

"It's just that I had a few troubles in practice" - Stefanos Tsitsipas on his fourth-round loss at the French Open

Tsitsipas attributed his loss at the French Open to changes in equipment and trouble during practice

At his press conference, Stefanos Tsitsipas, who was favoured to make it to the French Open final because of a favorable draw, revealed that he never paid attention to draws or future opponents. The Greek was placed in a half devoid of Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz.

"I don't watch draws, I don't watch my next opponents," he said. "I pretty much know the progress and the way I need to do things in order to get to where I was last year and that doesn't come easy, for sure."

"But for sure you've kind of experienced it before and you know what is required for you to have a high chance and have a high stake of making it back to the final," he added.

The Greek attributed his fourth-round loss to a "few troubles in practice" and changes in his equipment.

"It's just that I had a few troubles in practice. Again, back to frustration, back to not understanding certain things and certain patterns that I was trying to impose," he said.

"You know, you do have this in the back of your head, having kind of changed a little bit of that equipment, playing with something that has helped you a lot last year get to a pretty good result, finals for the first time, it kind of stays back in your head that maybe I shouldn't have had done that."

"But no blame there, I think it actually helps me and I just hope it serves its purpose and the way I want it to be in the next couple of weeks, because I want to get as many points as possible."

