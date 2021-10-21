Stefanos Tsitsipas confirmed for 2022 edition of Mexican Open

World No.3 Stefanos Tsitsipas will be returning to play in the Mexican Open next year. The Abierto Mexicano Telcel is scheduled to be held from 21-26 February in Acapulco, Mexico. It'll be the 29th edition of the ATP 500 event.

The Greek is one of four top-10 players confirmed for the 2022 edition, along with 2021 US Open champion Daniil Medvedev, 2020 Olympic gold medalist Alexander Zverev and 2021 Wimbledon runner-up Matteo Berrettini.

Tsitsipas participated in the event for the first time this year, making it all the way to the final where he lost to Alexander Zverev in two tight sets.

Stefanos Tsitsipas set to begin Vienna Open campaign on Monday

Stefanos Tsitsipas at the 2021 BNP Paribas Open.

The 2021 Roland Garros finalist will be playing at the Erste Bank Open in Vienna next, where he is the top seed. Tsitsipas had a tough outing at Indian Wells last week, battling illness and ultimately losing to Nikoloz Basilashvili in the quarterfinals. Nevertheless, the Greek had already achieved a new career milestone by making it to the last-eight in the California desert for the first time.

The 23-year-old will be playing in Vienna for the second time. In his debut appearance at the tournament last year, Tsitsipas lost to Grigor Dimitrov in the second round in three sets. He'll be hoping to improve this year and gather momentum going into the final Masters 1000 tournament of the year in Paris next month.

Tsitsipas has had a stellar season so far, winning his first Masters 1000 title in Monte Carlo, reaching a career-high ranking of number three and making his maiden Grand Slam final at Roland Garros. He even led World No. 1 Novak Djokovic by two sets before running out of steam.

While he has produced some decent performances since then, he hasn't reached a final since the French Open.

With just a handful of tournaments remaining, Tsitsipas will be looking to conclude his season on a high by playing his best tennis and winning a few titles.

