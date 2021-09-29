Stefanos Tsitsipas declares Laver Cup is his 'favorite' tournament, and the pictures & videos from this year's edition show exactly why

Stefanos Tsitsipas took to Twitter on Tuesday to announce which tournament he loves the most. And to the surprise of pretty much nobody, he said it was the Laver Cup.

Tsitsipas seemed to have really enjoyed the 2021 edition of the event last weekend. The young Greek gave us plenty of photographic and videographic evidence over the three-day period to support his claim.

Stefanos Tsitsipas @steftsitsipas What's your favorite tournament?

Laver Cup.



Period. What's your favorite tournament?

Laver Cup.



Period.

Stefanos Tsitsipas was pivotal to Team Europe's fourth consecutive win, winning the crucial singles match against Nick Kyrgios as well as the doubles tie in partnership with Andrey Rublev. The 23-year old thoroughly enjoyed himself on the court as well as from the sidelines, and he later called the entire experience "extraordinary".

Tsitsipas also said the most important thing for him was the memories that he made with his teammates.

Laver Cup @LaverCup #LaverCup "It has been more than a pleasure to be fighting for this trophy. What is the most important, and what stands out, is the memories that we’ve built and formed together." @steftsitsipas "It has been more than a pleasure to be fighting for this trophy. What is the most important, and what stands out, is the memories that we’ve built and formed together." @steftsitsipas #LaverCup https://t.co/SaFcdIX3Ma

Tsitsipas' love for photography is well-known, and at the Laver Cup he was seen clicking away merrily.

In a role reversal of sorts, Tsitsipas was also seen giving Team Europe captain Bjorn Borg a few tips regarding photography.

Tsitsipas later expressed his gratitude for everything he was learning from Borg, while highlighting how the Swede inspired him to constantly improve as a person and as a player.

In another memorable exchange, Stefanos Tsitsipas labeled Andrey Rublev as the funniest guy on the team. Tsitsipas was seen laughing at the Russian's jokes and pranks throughout the weekend.

Tsitsipas also had a lot of fun teaming up with Rublev for a thoroughly entertaining doubles match. There were a lot of momentum shifts in the contest, but the duo handled it all well and seemingly enjoyed the challenge.

Moreover, the Greek's reaction to a marriage proposal by a fan left everyone bemused. Given Tsitsipas' popularity, he should expect this to be a regular occurrence from now on.

The 2021 Roland Garros finalist was in high spirits during the promotional shoot as well.

And after the trophy was won, Stefanos Tsitsipas celebrated wildly along with his teammates. A 14-1 scoreline in your favor deserves full-fledged revelry, and Tsitsipas did his part.

Stefanos Tsitsipas aims to finish season on a high

Stefanos Tsitsipas made his maiden Grand Slam final this year.

Also Read

After reaching five finals in the first half of the season, including his first at a Slam, Stefanos Tsitsipas hasn't made a single final in the last four months. Tsitsipas' loss in the Roland Garros final - where he was up two sets to love against Novak Djokovic at one point - seems to have taken the wind out of his sails; the Greek made disappointing early exits at the next two Slams.

With just a handful of events remaining in 2021, Tsitsipas will be looking to rediscover his form and end the season on a high note. His exploits at the Laver Cup will have given him renewed energy, so his fans would be expecting better results from the 23-year-old over the next two months.

Edited by Musab Abid