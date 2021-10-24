Stefanos Tsitsipas excited for next edition of Red Bull Bassline, says he "can't wait" to plan the exhibition event again

Stefanos Tsitsipas recently lost to Carlos Alcaraz in the final of Red Bull Bassline, a new tennis event which the Greek helped create in order to appeal to a younger audience. Following the conclusion of the tournament, the 23-year-old took to social media to express his delight at being a part of the event.

The Greek also said he was looking forward to planning the next edition of the competition.

"7 matches in under 3 hours! An event made by the players for the players, using music to create a culturally relevant vibe throughout the night. Can’t wait to plan the next one," Tsitsipas wrote on Instagram.

The event featured only tie-breaks and increased interaction between the players and fans. The atmosphere in the stadium was also boosted with the help of entertaining music.

Tsitsipas defeated Dennis Novak in his opening match and followed it up with a win over Reilly Opelka. However, he was beaten by Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz in the final in straight sets.

Nevertheless, the Greek was quite upbeat regarding the future of the event, thanking the fans for turning up in huge numbers to show their support.

"I think this is a new, exciting event that in particular the younger fans will like. It got off to a great start here thanks to the euphoric audience in Vienna," Tsitsipas said.

Stefanos Tsitsipas to begin Vienna Open campaign against Grigor Dimitrov

Following a tough week at the BNP Paribas Open where he made it to the quarterfinals despite being unwell, Stefanos Tsitsipas will shift his focus to the Erste Bank Open in Vienna, where he's the top seed.

He won't have an easy time of it though, as he's up against Grigor Dimitrov in the first round. The Bulgarian has made the semifinals of the last two events that he's competed in and is in red-hot form. Dimitrov will also take confidence from the fact that he defeated the 23-year-old in the second round of this very tournament last year.

Tsitsipas, meanwhile, will be targeting his first title since May, when he won the Lyon Open. The Greek also hasn't reached a final since losing in the Roland Garros title round to Novak Djokovic after leading by two sets.

