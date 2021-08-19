Stefanos Tsitsipas explains his stance on COVID-19 vaccinations, claims it is good for young people to "pass the virus and build immunity"

World No. 3 Stefanos Tsitsipas recently explained his stance on COVID-19 vaccinations. The Greek stated that he does not see any reason for someone his age to be inoculated and that he, personally, would hold off until a better vaccine is developed.

According to the 23-year-old, young people should "pass the virus" and build immunity in that manner.

"Everyone has the right to do what he thinks is right. No one can go with a vaccine and force you to do it," Tsitsipas was quoted as saying by sdna. "If you want to protect yourself with the vaccine, go and do it. For us young people, I think it is good to pass the virus and build immunity. I do not see it as something bad."

Tsitsipas added that "at some point we should all do it, I'm not saying the opposite. The time will come when we will not be given many options, but until then I want to see a better version of the vaccine that gives us more pluses than minuses." (3/3) — Gaspar Ribeiro Lança (@gasparlanca) August 19, 2021

Tsitsipas also expressed concerns over some of the vaccine's side effects, especially in the younger population. The Greek believes the COVID-19 vaccine has not been "tested enough" on people from his age group. As a result, he will wait for "a better version of the vaccine" before considering receiving the jab.

"I am young, I am in the under-25 category. For me, the vaccine has not been tested enough, it is new. It has some side effects, I personally know some people who have had them. I'm not against this, I just see no reason for someone in my age group to need to be vaccinated. I think the concept was to be given to older people, if I'm not mistaken," Tsitsipas said.

"The time will come when we will not be given many options, but until then I want to see a better version of the vaccine that gives us more pluses than minuses," he added.

"Will only get vaccinated if it is made mandatory to compete" - Stefanos Tsitsipas

Earlier this week, Tsitsipas was asked whether he was planning to get vaccinated while competing in the US. The Greek No. 1 at the time responded by saying that he would the get the vaccine only if it was made "madatory" to compete on the ATP Tour.

"No one has made it a mandatory thing to be vaccinated. At some point I will have to, I'm pretty sure about it, but so far it hasn't been mandatory to compete, so I haven't done it, no," Tsitsipas told reporters at the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati.

Tsitsipas made a winning start to his Cincinnati campaign. The second seed defeated American Sebastian Korda in a tight two-set affair in the second round and will face Italy's Lorenzo Sonego in the Round of 16 on Thursday.

