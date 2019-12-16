Stefanos Tsitsipas feels he can be consistent and persistent at the same time

Stefanos Tsitsipas is getting ready for a big 2020

In a recent interview, NextGen star, Stefanos Tsitsipas, discussed his steady rise in tennis in this year and announced that he feels that he can beat anyone on the tour. Additionally, the Greek sensation went into some detail about his participation in the upcoming exhibition event in Abu Dhabi with the likes of Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal.

Tsitsipas had a breakthrough year in 2019. The Greek began the year by beating Roger Federer at the Australian Open and ended by winning the ATP World Tour Finals in his debut there.

In doing so, he reached the top 4 in the rankings and has become perhaps the most popular member of the NextGen. Before 2019, many regarded Alexander Zverev as the figurehead of his generation, now, however, many believe that Tsitsipas has taken his mantle.

Stefanos Tsitsipas began the interview by saying,

“I feel I am close. Over the last couple of years, I’ve proved I can beat top players. I can be persistent and consistent at the same time. I plan to work on controlling my nerves on the court, being patient, not cracking under pressure and being brave in match situations.”

Additionally, Tsitsipas discussed his upcoming match against Gael Monfils at the Mubadala World Tennis Championship, an exhibition hosted in Abu Dhabi. He said,

“I know Gael pretty well, he is one of my best friends on the Tour and it will be exciting facing him. For me, it is a great way to start the season by competing at the Mubadala World Tennis Championship in Abu Dhabi."

He then concluded by saying,

“It is a tournament I have never played in before. I am looking forward to getting a few good matches under my belt before I travel to Australia.”