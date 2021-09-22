Stefanos Tsitsipas hails Greece's Davis Cup performance, pays a visit to Harvard Business School

World No. 3 Stefanos Tsitsipas recently took to Instagram to praise his Davis Cup teammates for a spirited performance against Lithuania. Team Greece were without Tsitsipas, who was nursing a foot injury, for their World Group II playoff clash, which took place over the weekend.

Greece struggled in Tsitsipas' absence and went down 3-1. But despite the heavy loss, Tsitsipas was complimentary of his teammates' valiant efforts. The 23-year-old stated that he was "proud" of them, but in the same breath pointed out there's always room for improvement.

"Grateful for Team Hellas for their drive, determination and effort in this year's Davis Cup. The performance within the team has been recognized and together you put up a good fight," Tsitsipas posted on Instagram. "While there is always room to grow, I am proud of all your accomplishments."

Tsitsipas seems to have recovered from the foot injury that ruled him out of the Davis Cup and affected his performances during the North American hardcourt swing.

The 23-year-old recently arrived in Boston, where this year's Laver Cup is taking place, and took a tour of the prestigious Harvard Business School along with Team Europe comrade Feliciano Lopez.

Tsitsipas is gearing up for his second appearance at the high-profile team event, having made his debut in 2019.

Stefanos Tsitsipas qualifies for the 2021 ATP Finals

Stefanos Tsitsipas won the ATP Finals two years ago.

Stefanos Tsitsipas is enjoying a fantastic season. The Greek won his maiden Masters 1000 trophy in Monte-Carlo and followed it up by reaching his first-ever Grand Slam final at the 2021 French Open.

Also Read

His stellar results have earned him a spot in the Nitto ATP Finals, joining World No. 1 Novak Djokovic and 2021 US Open champion Daniil Medvedev. The Greek has qualified for the prestigious season-ending event for the third successive time. He the tournament on his debut in 2019, but failed to progress beyond the round-robin stage in the previous edition.

ATP Tour @atptour



These two superstars have joined Novak Djokovic as qualifiers for the 2021 2019 & 2020 champions confirmed 🔒These two superstars have joined Novak Djokovic as qualifiers for the 2021 #NittoATPFinals in Turin 🇮🇹 2019 & 2020 champions confirmed 🔒



These two superstars have joined Novak Djokovic as qualifiers for the 2021 #NittoATPFinals in Turin 🇮🇹 https://t.co/IHkH3XmQ5J

Edited by Arvind Sriram