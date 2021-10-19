Stefanos Tsitsipas to play doubles with Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi at the Paris Masters

Stefanos Tsitsipas is set to partner with doubles specialist Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi for the upcoming Paris Masters. While the 23-year-old has teamed up with a bunch of different players in the past, he has exclusively played with his younger brother, Petros Tsitsipas this year.

The Tsitsipas siblings have compiled a 2-9 record for the year, and their frequent wildcard entries into tournaments even gave rise to controversy. The duo's best result this year was a quarterfinal appearance at the ATP 500 event in Rotterdam.

Stefanos Tsitsipas and Qureshi teamed up for the first time at the 2018 Shanghai Masters and have played a total of five events as a pair. Their record as a team is 2-5, with a quarterfinal showing at the ATP 500 event in Basel their best result.

Tsitsipas hasn't won a doubles title yet, and he reached his only final in the discipline at the 2018 Miami Open while partnering Wesley Koolhof. The two lost to the Bryan brothers in straight sets in the title decider. Qureshi, on the other hand, has won 18 titles throughout his career including two at the Masters 1000 level.

Stefanos Tsitsipas set to achieve new career milestone

Stefanos Tsitsipas at the 2021 French Open.

Stefanos Tsitsipas suffered a shock quarterfinal loss at the BNP Paribas Open against Nikoloz Basilashvili. The 23-year-old was the favorite going into the match, but struggled to find his best tennis on the day. The Greek had suffered from a bad cold throughout the week and his marathon matches leading up to the quarterfinals didn't help his cause either.

Despite the setback, Tsitsipas left the event as the tour leader in wins this year, with a 54-16 record. He also won 54 matches during the 2019 season, and with the Greek set to participate in three more events this year, he should easily be able to surpass that milestone.

Tsitsipas is set to play in the Erste Bank Open in Vienna next week, where he will be aiming to win his first title since May.

Edited by Arvind Sriram