Stefanos Tsitsipas releases new 10-track album titled "Only Yesterday", racks up 10,000 listens in a day

Stefanos Tsitsipas, the fourth-ranked player in the world, is having quite an eventful week. Not only has the Greek ramped up his preparations for his Olympic bow in Tokyo, but he also recently dropped his debut album.

The eclectic, 10-track album, titled "Only Yesterday", is nearly 20 minutes long and features lo-fi and hip-hop tracks. It is available on Soundcloud.

The album has received quite a positive response from Tsitsipas' fans. Since its release on Soundcloud on Wednesday, "Only Yesterday" has already been heard by around 10,000 people.

This is not the first time Tsitsipas has produced his own music; earlier this year, the Greek released four instrumental tracks -- "my affection for you", "love sphere", "Yeux" and "Nomad's Ambit" -- which can be found on his Spotify profile.

Tsitsipas expressed pride in his musical skills when he was interviewed at Roland Garros last month.

“I enjoy music. I feel like every person has his own identity and every person has his own taste in music,” Tsitsipas said at the time. “I got influenced a lot by other tracks and other albums I’ve been listening to so I decided to make my own song, based on certain parts of my life recently.

"There’s a lot of nostalgia, a lot of emotions and a story to be told through a song and I managed to pull it off, it turned out to be pretty good. I’m happy with it.”

Stefanos Tsitsipas to open Tokyo campaign against Philipp Kohlschreiber

Stefanos Tsitsipas will open his campaign at the Tokyo Olympics against Germany's Philipp Kohlschreiber.

The Greek is in the midst of a fantastic season. He has already racked up 40 match wins and won his maiden ATP Masters 1000 in Monte-Carlo earlier this year. He followed it up by reaching his first ever Grand Slam final at Roland Garros.

Stefanos Tsitsipas and Maria Sakkari at the 2019 Hopman Cup

As such, he will fancy his chances of securing a spot on the podium in Tokyo. The 22-year-old is also set to compete in the mixed doubles event alongside Maria Sakkari.

Sakkari is also enjoying one of the best seasons of her career; the Greek reached the semifinals of Roland Garros, but lost a three-set epic to eventual champion Barbora Krejcikova.

Tsitsipas and Sakkari have partnered each other in the past. They represented Greece at the 2019 Hopman Cup, winning two of their three matches, including a victory over the Swiss pairing of Roger Federer and Belinda Bencic.

Edited by Arvind Sriram