Stefanos Tsitsipas says representing Greece at the Olympics is the "biggest honor" for him, hopes to put on a good show in Tokyo

Stefanos Tsitsipas has said it would be a dream come true for him to represent Greece at the upcoming Tokyo Olympics.

Tsitsipas is currently competing in the Hamburg Open, where he registered a straight-sets win over Dominik Koepfer in his opener.

After his campaign in the German city, Tsitsipas will head to Tokyo for his maiden Olympic appearance.

Tsitsipas will be one of the favorites to take home a medal in Tokyo following a spate of high-profile withdrawals, including Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Denis Shapovalov. He is expected to be Novak Djokovic's principal challenger for the gold medal.

The Greek is also slated to play in mixed doubles alongside 2021 Roland Garros semifinalist Maria Sakkari.

During an interaction with Tennis TV, Tsitsipas said he was relishing the opportunity to play under the Greek flag in Tokyo.

“Representing my country is the biggest honour that I could have had, and playing at the Olympics – it’s every Greek athlete’s dream," said Tsitsipas.

The 22-year-old said he is looking forward to putting on a memorable show at the quadrennial competition.

"For me Tokyo, I think it will be a fascinating experience," said Tsitsipas. "Obviously, I would love to give my best in each (and every) single match and put out a good show, and maybe even impress myself at some point.”

‘I think it will be a fascinating experience’ – Stefanos Tsitsipas on Olympic ‘dream’ #Olympics #Tsitsipas https://t.co/61CTtKhGCH — Tennishead (@tennishead) July 15, 2021

I hope to win the Hamburg title: Stefanos Tsitsipas

Stefanos Tsitsipas (right) fell to Andrey Rublev in the Hamburg final last year.

Stefanos Tsitsipas fell to Andrey Rublev in a three-set final in Hamburg last year after squandering a 5-3 lead in the deciding set.

The Greek revealed he is determined to go one step further at this year's tournament and see his name on the winners' board.

“I want to be on that board (of Hamburg Open winners) too," said Tsitsipas. "I know that I’m capable of being on that board; it's a matter of time; it’s a matter of dedication and work. It’s a dream.”

Andrey Rublev comes back from 3-5 in the 3rd and beats Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4, 3-6, 7-5 to win in Hamburg the biggest title of his career! pic.twitter.com/xAY25WVIr0 — José Morgado (@josemorgado) September 27, 2020

Tsitispas has enjoyed a solid 2021 season, winning 40 of his 50 matches and racking up titles in Monte-Carlo and Lyon. He also made the finals at Acapulco (lost to Alexander Zverev) and Barcelona (lost to Nadal).

At the Majors, the young Greek made the Australian Open semifinal, where he lost to Daniil Medvedev and the Roland Garros final, where he squandered a two-set lead against World No. 1 Novak Djokovic.

After enduring a shock first-round exit at Wimbledon to Frances Tiafoe, Tsitsipas returned to winning ways in Hamburg, defeating Koepfer in the second round. He'll next take on Filip Krajinovic for a place in the last four.

Edited by Arvind Sriram