Stefanos Tsitsipas shares life observations on social media, says "material goals" are replacing "creativity, talents and skills"

World No. 3 Stefanos Tsitsipas may be just 23 years old but his maturity belies his age. Time and again the Greek has proved this with thought-provoking and philosophical posts on social media.

Tsitsipas, who is currently recuperating from an arm injury, shared some of his observations on life with his fans on Thursday. The Roland Garros runner-up pointed out how people have become obsessed with material possessions.

"Our material possessions often feel like consolation prizes for our higher goals," he tweeted.

In a separate post, Tsitsipas described how his friend has emphasized that "material goals" have taken the place of creativity and vision.

"But a friend of mine, Sebastian, pointed out a component I hadn’t considered," he wrote. "Often times, our material goals are meant to replace the creativity, talents, and skills that we think we can’t have."

"Flex culture is killing us" - Stefanos Tsitsipas

Stefanos Tsitsipas in action at the BNP Paribas Open

On his Instagram account, Steve the Hawk, Stefanos Tsitsipas elaborated on his feelings about material possessions. According to the Greek, flex culture is bringing about the end of humanity.

"Flex culture is killing us," Tsitsipas wrote. "We live in a world where status is defined by wearing logos and driving sports cars. Somehow always able to afford the latest “Sneaker Drop”.

Tsitsipas pointed out how people keep craving the success and lifestyles of others.

"We look at the people who are succeeding in life, oftentimes for their tremendous capabilities and think that maybe we can settle for just their lifestyles," he wrote. "This flex culture is keeping the middle class living paycheck to paycheck."

The Monte-Carlo Masters champion highlighted how society tends to forget where to draw the line. The Greek stressed the importance of staying content with what one already has and explained how crucial gratitude is to live a happy and peaceful life.

"Our brains don’t seem to have an automatic “enough” switch," he wrote. "Which requires the manual engagement of something called gratitude. When practising gratitude, it’s important to be thankful not just for your material possessions, but also your abilities.

"Let’s start celebrating those who invest, who save money, who have simple clothes and provide for their family," he added. "Acknowledging the good that you already have in your life is the foundation for all abundance."

Tsitsipas, who retired from his second-round match at the Paris Masters due to an arm injury, will next be seen in action at the ATP Finals, scheduled to be held in Turin from 14-21 November.

Edited by Arvind Sriram