"Daniil Medvedev's tennis is not boring, but it is one-dimensional" - Stefanos Tsitsipas

World No. 3 Stefanos Tsitsipas recently spoke about rival Daniil Medvedev's style of play and the Russian's stellar recent form. Tsitsipas credited Medvedev for his ability to win on the big stage despite having a "one-dimensional game".

Medvedev won his maiden Grand Slam title by defeating Novak Djokovic in straight sets in the 2021 US Open final. In the process, the Russian ended Djokovic's unbeaten run at Majors this year as well as his Calendar Slam bid.

In an interview on the Antenna TV show 'The Morning', Tsitsipas said Medvedev's success had taken him by surprise.

"He is very stable as a player. He is a very difficult opponent and it surprises me that with this kind of tennis he manages to win. It's not boring, but it is one-dimensional," Tsitsipas told SDNA. "He may be the best at the moment."

enrico maria riva @enricomariariva Medvedev is the 5th active (man) player with a win against a World #1 in a Slam final



Nadal 7 of 12 (in 3 different Slams)

Wawrinka 3 of 3 (in 3 different Slams)

Medvedev 1 of 2

Djokovic 1 of 4

Murray 1 of 6



Stefanos Tsitsipas also said he considers himself to be one of the best in the men's game, but admitted he still has to prove his worth in the biggest tournaments. He added that with his training and dedication to tennis, his first Grand Slam title is not far away.

"I consider myself one of the best, but I have to prove it on the pitch. The differences are in detail," he said. "This (first Major) will come with daily training and my own love for the sport."

Stefanos Tsitsipas is one of the most active players on social media, constantly engaging with his fans and fellow players. He often vlogs on his YouTube channel about his travels and experiences, and also posts thought-provoking and philosophical quotes.

The 22-year-old said he uses the medium to freely express his opinion on various topics.

"It's something I personally like. I want to express my point of view through this platform," Tsitsipas added. "I have my opinion, like every human being, and I want to express it."

"At the beginning I felt that my life had no meaning" - Stefanos Tsitsipas on how the pandemic affected him

Stefanos Tsitsipas at the 2021 US Open

During the interview, Stefanos Tsitsipas also spoke about how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected his life. The Greek claimed he initially struggled to cope with quarantine life and that tennis' shutdown had prevented him from achieving certain milestones he had set for himself.

"We have to look at it with a good eye and deal with it," Tsitsipas said. "At the beginning of the quarantine I felt that my life had no meaning. I had so many goals to accomplish that season to show a new Stefanos and I knew the year was gone. I could not achieve what I set out to do."

Tsitsipas recently revealed that he sees a psychologist to practice breathing techniques and improve his mentality. According to the Greek, it is important to have someone to talk to about "deeper issues" in life.

"It is important to talk to a person. I have one. With the athletic director, usually talking about deeper issues that I could not discuss with anyone my friend or other person," he added.

