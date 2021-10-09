Stefanos Tsitsipas trains with Gael Monfils ahead of second-round match at Indian Wells, delights fans by signing autographs

Stefanos Tsitsipas was recently spotted practicing with Gael Monfils ahead of his second-round match against Pedro Martinez at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells.

The 23-year-old arrived in the California desert on the heels of a third-round exit at the US Open but a fruitful Laver Cup, where he won both of his matches to help Team Europe lift the title for the fourth time in a row.

Even though it was just a training session, Tsitsipas and Monfils pulled quite a crowd. That shouldn't come as much of a surprise as the Greek is one of the most popular players on tour and Monfils has been a fan favorite for years.

During the practise session, Tsitsipas was seen hitting some crisp backhands and fine-tuning his skills at the net.

His father, Apostolos Tsitsipas, who also doubles up as his coach, was present to keep tabs on his son's progress. However, Patrick Mouratoglou, who also coaches Tsitsipas, was conspicuous by his absence.

After the session, Tsitsipas interacted with his fans, taking selfies and signing autographs. One fan was particularly lucky as he got a giant portrait of Tsitsipas signed by the Greek.

Stefanos Tsitsipas looking to improve his Indian Wells record

Stefanos Tsitsipas won his maiden Masters 1000 title in Monte Carlo this year.

Tsitsipas, who is seeded second in the BNP Paribas Open this year, has never progressed beyond the second round of the Masters 1000 event. However, his chances of making the third-round this year are high as he opens his campaign against Pedro Martinez, who is widely considered a claycourt specialist.

The Greek is projected to face some big names early on in the tournament, but most of them are struggling for form. Barring any major upset, Tsitsipas should be able to make the semifinals at Indian Wells this year.

The 23-year-old has already qualified for the ATP Finals in Turin mainly due to a stellar first half of the season. The Greek won his maiden Masters 1000 title at Monte-Carlo and followed it up with a run to the final at Roland Garros, where he lost to Novak Djokovic in five sets.

Tsitsipas also made the semifinals of the 1000 Masters events in Canada and Cincinnati in the lead up to the US Open.

Edited by Arvind Sriram