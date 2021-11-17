Stefanos Tsitsipas withdraws from ATP Finals due to elbow injury, Cameron Norrie set to replace the Greek

Stefanos Tsitsipas' ATP Finals campaign has come to an end, with the 23-year-old withdrawing from the season-ending event due to a right elbow injury. The Greek, who has been bothered by an arm issue for the past few weeks, was scheduled to take on Casper Ruud later on Wednesday.

Tsitsipas lost his first round-robin match against Andrey Rublev in straight sets. When quizzed in the post-match conference on whether he suffered any pain during the match, Tsitsipas declined to comment.

He also cut short a recent practice session, indicating that all was not well with his arm.

Tsitsipas had withdrawn from his opening-round match at the Paris Masters a couple of weeks ago due to problems with his arm. The Greek, at the time, felt he could shake off the injury in time for the ATP Finals.

After a stellar first half of the year during which he won his first Masters 1000 title and reached his maiden Grand Slam final at Roland Garros, Tsitsipas has struggled for form and fitness in recent months.

Cameron Norrie to make ATP Finals bow after Stefanos Tsitsipas' withdrawal

Cameron Norrie poses with his 2021 BNP Paribas Open trophy.

Cameron Norrie, who is the second alternate at the 2021 ATP Finals, is set to make his debut in the season-ending event following Tsitsipas' withdrawal. First alternate Jannik Sinner stepped in for Matteo Berrettini after the Italian withdrew on Tuesday due to injury. This means the season-ending event will feature two alternates for the first time since 1998.

2021 has been a breakthrough season for Norrie, who won his first title in July at the Los Cabos Open. The Brit backed that up by winning his maiden Masters 1000 title at Indian Wells. He has also reached four more finals this season.

Norrie will open his ATP Finals campaign against Casper Ruud. They've played once before, with Ruud winning 6-0, 6-2 in the San Diego Open final a month ago.

