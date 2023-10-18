Stockholm 2023 Day 4: Men's singles predictions ft. Stan Wawrinka vs Tomas Machac 

The fourth day of main draw action at the 2023 Nordic Open in Stockholm on Thursday (October 19) will feature four second-round clashes. One seeded player, two qualifiers, one wildcard and one lucky loser will be in action.

On Wednesday (October 18), the likes of Tallon Griekspoor, Gael Monfils and Miomir Kecmanovic emerged victorious, respectively beating Emil Ruusuvuori, Marton Fucsovics and top seed Holger Rune.

Without further ado, here's a look at how the remaining four second-round matches in Stockholm on Thursday could pan out:

#1. Adrian Mannarino (Stockholm second seed) vs Roman Safiullin

Adrian Mannarino

Second seed Adrian Mannarino will get his Stockholm campaign underway against Russian Roman Safiullin.

World No. 24 Mannarino had a first-round bye and is 38-21 in 2023. Meanwhile, the 42nd-ranked Safiullin beat Thiago Seyboth Wild in straight sets, 6-3, 6-2, in his opener for his 18th win in 34 matches this season.

Mannarino took the pair's lone clash in the Moscow opening round in 2021 in a three-set thriller, 1-6, 7-6(6), 6-4, and should win again.

Pick: Adrian Mannarino to win in straight sets.

#2. Gael Monfils vs Filip Misolic

Gael Monfils

The unseeded Gael Monfils takes on Austrian qualifier Filip Misolic for a place in the Stockholm quarterfinal.

World No. 140 Monfils - playing with a protected ranking - saw off Marton Fucsovics in three sets, 2-6, 6-2, 7-5, in his opener for his tenth win in 20 matches in 2023. Meanwhile, the 181st-ranked Misolic upset eighth seed Dan Evans in straight sets, 6-4, 7-6(1) to improve to 3-3 on the season.

The two players haven't locked horns before, but we can expect the more experienced Monfils to emerge victorious.

Pick: Gael Monfils to win in straight sets.

#3. Stan Wawrinka vs Tomas Machac

Tomas Machac

The unseeded Stan Wawrinka locks horns with Czech lucky loser Tomas Machac for a place in the Stockholm last-eight beckons.

The 46th-ranked Wawrinka beat Borna Gojo in straight sets, 7-5, 6-4, in his opener to improve to 26-19 in 2023. Meanwhile, World No. 81 Machac - who beat Duje Ajdukovic and Dino Prizmic in the qualifiers - has won five of his 11 matches on the season.

This is a first-time meeting, but expect the more experienced Wawrinka to emerge victorious.

Pick: Stan Wawrinka to win in three sets.

#4. Elias Ymer vs Dino Prizmic

Elias Ymer in action

Wilcard Elias Ymer takes on qualifier Dino Prizmic to complete the quarterfinal lineup at the ATP 250 event.

The 168th-ranked Ymer beat Roberto Bautista Agut in straight sets in the opening round, 6-4, 6-4, for only his fourth win in 15 matches in 2023. Meanwhile, World No. 165 Prizmic emerged through qualifiers and upset sixth seed Jiri Lehecka in straight sets, 6-3, 7-5, to improve to 3-4 on the season.

This is another first-time meeting, but expect Ymer to take the win.

Pick: Elias Ymer to win in three sets.