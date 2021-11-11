Stockholm Open 2021: Andy Murray vs Tommy Paul preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: Andy Murray vs Tommy Paul

Date: 11 November 2021

Tournament: Stockholm Open 2021

Round: Quarterfinals

Venue: Stockholm, Sweden

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Indoor hardcourt

Prize money: €635,750

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Andy Murray vs Tommy Paul preview

Andy Murray and Tommy Paul secured wins in their respective second-round matches at the 2021 Stockholm Open to set up a quarterfinal meeting against each other.

Murray walked away with his biggest win of the season on Wednesday, taking out the world no. 9 Jannik Sinner in two tight sets. The British player showed incredible composure in the closely-contested affair, edging past his opponent 7-6(4), 6-3.

Tommy Paul, meanwhile, managed to exact revenge on fellow American Taylor Fritz in his second-round match. The 24 year old, who had lost Fritz in St. Petersburg last month, was in complete control of the contest. He put up a strong display on return, breaking his serve thrice en-route to a straightforward 6-4, 6-4 win.

BNP Paribas Open - Day 10

Paul has now won 10 of his last 14 hardcourt matches and will look to carry the momentum into the business end of the tournament.

Andy Murray vs Tommy Paul head-to-head

This is going to be the first meeting between Andy Murray and Tommy Paul.

Andy Murray vs Tommy Paul prediction

Murray will be looking to make his first semifinal of 2021.

Andy Murray has been playing consistent tennis of late and has a few solid runs to show for it. However, he is yet to reach the final stages of a tournament.

Murray was clinical on serve in his win over Sinner, conceding just one break point in the entire match. He was also aggressive from the baseline, managing to push his opponent on the backfoot.

Against a confident-looking Tommy Paul, the former world No. 1 will need to continue playing in a similarly aggressive fashion to ensure victory. The American also possesses a few weapons -- a big serve and flat groundstrokes -- and it could come down to either player's willingness to cease control of the contest.

Murray has been on the cusp of a big result for quite some time now. If he continues to back his shots in the manner that he has this week, he should be able hit past Paul in the end.

Prediction: Andy Murray to win in three sets

Edited by Sarbajaya Bhattacharya