Stockholm Open 2021: Andy Murray vs Viktor Durasovic preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: Andy Murray vs Viktor Durasovic

Date: 9 November 2021

Tournament: Stockholm Open 2021

Round: First Round (Round of 32)

Venue: Stockholm, Sweden

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Indoor hardcourt

Prize money: €635,750

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Andy Murray vs Viktor Durasovic preview

Three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray will kick off his 2021 Stockholm Open campaign on Tuesday, against qualifier Viktor Durasovic.

Murray will be looking to bounce back from a disappointing first-round loss at the Paris Masters. The Scot failed to capitalize on seven match points against Dominik Koepfer, ultimately losing in a third-set tiebreaker.

Murray has been competing well and also been healthy for the better part of the season, but his progress has been slow. The former World No. 1 has exited early from most tournaments he has played, with the quarterfinal appearance at the ATP 250 in Metz being his best result in 2021.

Nevertheless, Murray will be eager to put up a good showing in his final tournament of the year and end his season on a high.

Viktor Durasovic at the 2020 ATP Cup.

Viktor Durasovic, meanwhile, has won two qualifying matches at the Stockholm Open to get into his first ever ATP main draw event. The 24-year-old has mainly played on the ITF circuit so far, with decent success.

He has now taken a big leap in his evolution as a player with his debut main-draw appearance on the pro tour. Another of Durasovic's career highlights was representing Norway at the 2020 ATP Cup.

Andy Murray vs Viktor Durasovic head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between Andy Murray and Viktor Durasovic, so their head-to-head currently stands at 0-0.

Andy Murray vs Viktor Durasovic prediction

Andy Murray at the 2021 BNP Paribas Open.

Andy Murray couldn't have asked for a better first-round opponent. Viktor Durasovic, with his extremely limited experience at the top level, is unlikely to pose a threat to the Brit.

That said, given his failure to close out the match after having multiple opportunities last week, Murray would be wise not to underestimate his opponent. This is a good opportunity for the Scot to test his game, and a solid win will give him the confidence to do well in the second round - where he's slated to face Jannik Sinner.

Prediction: Andy Murray to win in straight sets.

Edited by Musab Abid