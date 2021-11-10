Stockholm Open 2021: Jannik Sinner vs Andy Murray preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (1) Jannik Sinner vs Andy Murray

Tournament: Stockholm Open 2021

Round: Second Round (Round of 16)

Venue: Stockholm, Sweden

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Indoor hardcourt

Prize money: €635,750

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Jannik Sinner at the 2021 US Open.

After a first-round bye, top seed Jannik Sinner will kick off his 2021 Stockholm Open campaign against former World No. 1 Andy Murray.

Sinner's career trajectory has continued to skyrocket this season and he recently made his top-10 debut. The young Italian has won four titles this year, along with reaching his maiden Masters 1000 final at the Miami Open.

However, the last few weeks have been particularly tough for Sinner. The Italian blew a large lead against Frances Tiafoe at the Vienna Open and then lost his opening match at the Paris Masters to Carlos Alcaraz. As a result of those two losses he narrowly missed out on qualifying for the ATP Finals.

Sinner will, however, look to put those disappointing results behind him by doing well in Stockholm.

Andy Murray at the 2021 Rolex Paris Masters.

Andy Murray, meanwhile, moved into the second round with a hard-fought 6-1, 7-6(7) win over qualifier Viktor Durasovic. Murray was expected to come through the contest quite easily but he was severely tested by the World No. 354, especially in the second set.

Murray has often been drawn against tough opponents in the early stages of recent tournaments and that's the case once again in Stockholm, where he will take on Sinner next.

The Brit has shown that he's still capable of going to go toe-to-toe with the best of players, and he will have to dig deep to get the better of Sinner.

Jannik Sinner vs Andy Murray head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between Jannik Sinner and Andy Murray, so their head-to-head is currently 0-0.

Jannik Sinner vs Andy Murray prediction

Jannik Sinner at the BNP Paribas Open.

Jannik Sinner has found significant success on quick indoor courts, as evidenced by his three titles on the surface. His style of play is well-suited to faster conditions, which will make him a difficult opponent for Murray.

The Brit will start as the underdog, but his wealth of experience could give him an edge against the Italian youngster. Murray's game, especially his defence, has looked sharp in recent weeks, but he cannot afford to set up camp behind the baseline and allow Sinner to dominate the rallies.

The three-time Slam champion will have to stay aggressive and try and get Sinner moving. But that's easier said than done considering how early Sinner takes the ball and just how much power he can generate. Ultimately, the Italian should have too much firepower for Murray to handle.

Prediction: Jannik Sinner to win in straight sets.

Edited by Arvind Sriram