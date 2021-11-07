Stockholm Open 2021: Men's singles draw analysis, preview & prediction

Jannik Sinner will lead a packed field at the 52nd edition of the Stockholm Open, scheduled to be played in the Swedish capital from November 7–13.

Felix Auger-Aliassime, Denis Shapovalov, and Dan Evans round out the top four seeds. The draw also features a number of in-form players, including the American trio of Taylor Fritz, Tommy Paul and Frances Tiafoe.

With main draw action set to begin on Monday, here is a look at the prospects of the top names in the fray.

Top half: Jannik Sinner lands in jam-packed section with Andy Murray, Taylor Fritz and Frances Tiafoe

Taylor Fritz is one on many in-form players in the top half.

Top seeded players: [1] Jannik Sinner, [4] Dan Evans, [5] Taylor Fritz, [8] Frances Tiafoe

Expected quarterfinal: Jannik Sinner vs Dan Evans

Dark horse: Taylor Fritz

Two potential blockbuster matches highlight Jannik Sinner's section of the draw. The top seed could open against Andy Murray in the Round-of-16, provided that the Brit can overcome a qualifier in the first round.

Sinner has been in red-hot form of late and while he is no longer in the running for the ATP Finals, the youngster will still be eyeing a strong finish to the season. Murray, on the other hand, will be looking to bounce back from his loss against Dominik Koepfer in Paris.

Tommy Paul and Taylor Fritz could find themselves in an exciting second-round tussle, with the winner potentially taking on Sinner or Murray.

Frances Tiafoe reached the final in Vienna.

Eighth seed Frances Tiafoe will also look to recreate the magic that saw him reach the biggest final of his career in Vienna last month.

The American opens against home-favorite Mikael Ymer, who was awarded a wildcard into the main draw. Tiafoe could then face the winner of the first-round match between Emil Ruusuvuori and Pedro Martinez.

Also in the top half is fourth seed Dan Evans, who has enjoyed a fair share of success this season. The Brit may have to find his way past the crafty Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, who is his projected second-round opponent.

Prediction: Jannik Sinner def. Frances Tiafoe

Bottom half: Canadians Denis Shapovalov and Felix Auger-Aliassime on collision course

San Diego Open - Day 5

Top seeded players: [2] Felix Auger-Aliassime, [3] Denis Shapovalov, [6] Alexander Bublik, [7] Marton Fucsovics

Expected quarterfinal: Denis Shapovalov vs Felix Auger-Aliassime

Dark horse: Botic van de Zandschulp

Denis Shapovalov comes into the tournament searching for some form. The Canadian has suffered a spate of surprise losses in recent weeks and will be keen to produce a strong run in Stockholm.

Shapovalov has landed in a rather straightforward section of the draw, with sixth seed Alexander Bublik his only real threat en route to the semifinals.

Felix Auger-Aliassime is the second seed.

Felix Auger-Aliassime also features in this section of the draw. The Canadian is likely to play Filip Krajinovic in his first match, ahead of a potential clash with Marton Fucsovics.

Fucsovics, however, faces a tough road to the final eight. The Hungarian will need to be at his best to get past Adrian Mannarino in his opener.

Things will not get any easier for Fucsovics, who is projected to face the winner of the exciting first-round encounter between Jordan Thompson and Botic van de Zandschulp in the Round-of-16.

Prediction: Felix Auger-Aliassime def. Denis Shapovalov

Prediction for the final

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Jannik Sinner def. Felix Auger-Aliassime

Edited by Arvind Sriram