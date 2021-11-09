Stockholm Open 2021: Taylor Fritz vs Egor Gerasimov preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (5) Taylor Fritz vs Egor Gerasimov

Date: 9 November 2021

Tournament: Stockholm Open 2021

Round: First round (Round of 32)

Venue: Stockholm, Sweden

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Indoor hardcourt

Prize money: €635,750

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Taylor Fritz vs Egor Gerasimov preview

Taylor Fritz will open his 2021 Stockholm Open campaign with a first-round encounter against Egor Gerasimov on Tuesday.

Fritz, the fifth seed, has been in a rich vein of form lately. The American's strong showings in Indian Wells, St. Petersburg and Paris have seen him rise to a career-high ranking of No. 23.

Fritz has scored big wins over the likes of Andrey Rublev, Jannik Sinner and Matteo Berrettini in recent weeks. Needless to say, he will be looking to end his season on a high this week.

Egor Gerasimov came through the qualification rounds.

Gerasimov, meanwhile, will be looking to put an end to his string of early exits at ATP events. The Belarusian hasn't won consecutive main-draw matches since his semifinal run at the Open Sud de France in February.

Gerasimov does, however, possess a big game that is well-suited to indoor hardcourts. He has also played two good matches in the qualification rounds this week, and will be looking to carry his momentum into Tuesday's clash.

Taylor Fritz vs Egor Gerasimov head-to-head

This will be the first career meeting between Taylor Fritz and Egor Gerasimov, so their current head-to-head stands at a 0-0 deadlock.

Taylor Fritz vs Egor Gerasimov prediciton

Taylor Fritz will be a firm favorite heading into the contest.

Taylor Fritz and Egor Gerasimov possess similarly power-packed games. But the American's form leading up to the clash should make him a firm favorite on paper.

Fritz has always possessed a big serve and powerful groundstrokes, but it is his vastly improved movement and positive on-court attitude that have been key to his recent surge. The 24-year-old's biggest challenge in the match against Gerasimov will be finding answers to his opponent's big serve.

Fritz will need to pounce on any second serve that comes his way, and maintain an aggressive stance throughout.

Gerasimov could cause a few problems for Fritz on Tuesday, given the big weapons at his disposal. But if the American can continue to strike the ball as cleanly as he has the last few weeks, he should be able to power through into the next round.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Prediction: Taylor Fritz to win in straight sets.

Edited by Musab Abid