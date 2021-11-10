Stockholm Open 2021: Taylor Fritz vs Tommy Paul preview, head-to-head & prediction

Match details

Fixture: (5) Taylor Fritz vs Tommy Paul

Date: 10 November 2021

Tournament: Stockholm Open 2021

Round: Second round (Round of 16)

Venue: Stockholm, Sweden

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Indoor hardcourt

Prize money: €635,750

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel & ESPN | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Taylor Fritz vs Tommy Paul preview

The second round of the 2021 Stockholm Open will feature an all-American clash between Taylor Fritz and Tommy Paul on Wednesday. The pair are set to clash for the second time in as many months.

Fritz, the fifth seed in Stockholm, beat Paul en route to the final in St. Petersburg last month. He backed that up with a quarterfinal showing in Paris, where he fell to eventual champion Novak Djokovic.

Fritz will now be looking to cap off his season with a deep run in Stockholm.

Paul opened with a straight-sets win.

Tommy Paul has also been playing well of late. The 24-year-old has won eight of his last 12 matches, which includes a run to the fourth round at Indian Wells.

The American opened his campaign in Stockholm with a straight-sets win over home favorite Leo Borg. He will now be looking to avenge his loss to Fritz in St. Petersburg.

Taylor Fritz vs Tommy Paul head-to-head

The second-round meeting in St. Petersburg was the only time that Taylor Fritz and Tommy Paul have played each other. Fritz leads the current head-to-head by a 1-0 margin.

Taylor Fritz vs Tommy Paul prediction

Fritz will be lhe favortie in the contest.

Both Taylor Fritz and Tommy Paul produced assured serving performances in their respective tournament openers. Fritz struck eight aces and saved two of the three breakpoints he faced, while Paul fired six aces and was not broken even once.

The two have been doubles partners for a long time and are familiar with each others' playing style. Fritz's aggressive mindset was key in his win over Paul last month and he is likely to step out swinging on Wednesday. Paul, on his part, will need to come up with a different gameplan for this clash.

The 24-year-old will need to play with plenty of variety and take Fritz out of his comfort zone. If he can do that successfully, he will stand a chance of pulling off the upset. But considering the form Fritz is in, he should be able to come through this contest.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Prediction: Taylor Fritz to win in three sets

Edited by Arvind Sriram