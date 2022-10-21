Stockholm Open 2022: Alex de Minaur vs Holger Rune preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (5) Alex de Minaur vs (7) Holger Rune.

Date: October 22, 2022

Tournament: Stockholm Open 2022.

Round: Semifinal.

Venue: Stockholm, Sweden.

Category: ATP 250.

Surface: Hard.

Prize money: €648,130.

Alex de Minaur vs Holger Rune preview

Alex de Minaur at the 2022 Atlanta Open.

Alex de Minaur will lock horns with Holger Rune in the semifinals of the 2022 Stockholm Open on Saturday.

Following straight sets wins over Benjamin Bonzi and J.J. Wolf, de Minaur set up a quarterfinal showdown against Denis Shapovalov. The Australian broke his opponent's serve twice to go 4-0 up in the first set. With a comfortable lead under his belt, he defended it well and went on to claim the set easily.

Shapovalov snagged an early break to lead 2-0 at the start of the second set, but de Minaur managed to level the score almost immediately. The pair remained steady on serve throughout the set after that, leading to a tie-break.

De Minaur proved to be too solid for Shapovalov and won the match 6-2, 7-6 (4). He has now reached his fifth semifinal of the season. The Australian has won just one of his previous four semifinal matches.

Holger Rune at the 2022 Hamburg European Open.

Rune defeated Thiago Monteiro and Christian Garin to reach the quarterfinals, where Cameron Norrie awaited him. He had lost all three of his previous encounters against the Brit.

Norrie drew first blood to go up a break in the opening set for a 4-2 lead, but Rune managed to get back on serve soon enough. The set went into a tie-break later on, with the Brit coming out on top to clinch it.

Rune snagged an early break in the second set to go 3-1 up. He broke his opponent's serve once again to claim the set and take the match to a decider. The pair defended their serves quite well for most of the final set. The teenager secured a break of serve in the eighth game to lead 5-3.

Rune then stepped up to serve for the match and closed out the proceedings with ease to complete a 6-7 (4), 6-3, 6-3 comeback victory.

Alex de Minaur vs Holger Rune head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between them, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.

Alex de Minaur vs Holger Rune odds

Alex de Minaur vs Holger Rune prediction

Alex de Minaur at the 2022 US Open.

De Minaur is yet to drop a set this week so far. In the previous round, he maintained his perfect winning record against Shapovalov by defeating him yet again. The Australian handled his opponent's shotmaking quite well and finished with 16 winners and 10 unforced errors.

Rune finally managed to get his first win over Norrie, ousting the Brit in the quarterfinals. He hit 11 aces, while striking 38 winners compared to 14 unforced errors. The teenager dictated the proceedings quite well and held his own against an experienced player.

De Minaur's court coverage remains as good as ever, while Rune has worked on his fitness and that's clearly visible in his improved movement. The youngster has made tremendous progress this season and with how he played in the previous round, there's a good chance he will make it to the final here as well.

Pick: Holger Rune to win in three sets.

