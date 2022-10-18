Stockholm Open 2022: Cameron Norrie vs Aslan Karatsev preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (2) Cameron Norrie vs Aslan Karatsev

Date: October 19, 2022

Tournament: Stockholm Open 2022.

Round: Second round (Round of 16)

Venue: Stockholm, Sweden.

Category: ATP 250.

Surface: Hard.

Prize money: €648,130.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video.

Cameron Norrie vs Aslan Karatsev preview

Cameron Norrie will be eager to seal his place in the quarterfinals of the Stockholm Open

Cameron Norrie and Aslan Karatsev will go head-to-head in the second round of the Stockholm Open on Wednesday.

Norrie has produced some fine performances this season that saw him enter the top 10 of the ATP rankings. He reached his maiden Grand Slam semifinal at Wimbledon and also made it to the last four of the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati. He also won two titles at the Lyon Open and the Delray Beach Open.

The Brit most recently competed at the Korea Open, where he reached the quarterfinals after defeating Kaichi Uchida 6-2, 6-2. However, he was forced to withdraw from the tournament after testing positive for COVID-19. As a result, he missed the Japan Open.

Karatsev, on the other hand, started the season strong by defeating Andy Murray to win the Sydney International. However, things have gone south for him since then, with his best performance being a quarterfinal finish at the Hamburg European Open and two ATP 250 tournaments.

The 29-year-old recently competed at the Firenze Open in Florence and reached the second round before losing 6-1, 6-7(0), 6-1 to Mikael Ymer. He then entered the Stockholm Open and faced qualifier Lukas Rosol in the first round. The Russian beat the Czech 6-3, 6-2 to seal his place in the second round of the tournament.

Cameron Norrie vs Aslan Karatsev head-to-head

Norrie leads 1-0 in the head-to-head against Karatsev, having previously beaten him 7-5, 6-2 in the Round of 16 of last year's Queen's Club Championships.

Cameron Norrie vs Aslan Karatsev odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over and Under) Cameron Norrie -250 -3.5 (-110) Over 22.5 (-105) Aslan Karatsev +190 +3.5 (-125) Under 22.5 (-135)

All odds are sourced by BETMGM.

Cameron Norrie vs Aslan Karatsev prediction

Norrie has won only two out of five matches since the US Open but will be the favorite entering the match considering Karatsev's form over the past few months.

The Brit isn't the most powerful player around but there is quite a bit of efficiency in his serve and groundstrokes. Norrie is a counterpunch who loves to construct his points carefully before pouncing. He is also capable of forcing his opponents to make unforced errors, a trick that might work on Karatsev.

The Russian loves to hit his shots with a lot of power, but he often loses concentration and hits unforced errors. He will have to bring his A-game if he is to come out on top on Wednesday.

Norrie will look to have a good run in Stockholm and should not have much trouble getting the better of Karatsev.

Pick: Norrie to win in straight sets.

