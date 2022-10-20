Stockholm Open 2022: Cameron Norrie vs Holger Rune preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (2) Cameron Norrie vs (7) Holger Rune.

Date: October 21, 2022

Tournament: Stockholm Open 2022.

Round: Quarterfinal.

Venue: Stockholm, Sweden.

Category: ATP 250.

Surface: Hard.

Prize money: €648,130.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | Australia - beIN Sports.

Cameron Norrie vs Holger Rune preview

Cameron Norrie at the 2022 Davis Cup.

Second seed Cameron Norrie will lock horns with World No. 27 Holger Rune in the quarterfinals of the 2022 Stockholm Open on Friday.

After a first-round bye, Norrie was up against Aslan Karatsev in the second round. He managed to secure a break of serve in the very first game of the match. He held on to the lead until it was time to serve for the first set at 5-4, but that's when the Brit stumbled.

Karatsev broke back to make it 5-5, but Norrie bagged another break to go 6-5 up. However, he failed to close out the set on his second attempt as well, with the Russian managing to force a tie-break and coming out on top to win it as well.

Karatsev continued the momentum and led 2-1 in the second set. Norrie then won four games in a row to go 5-2 up and soon closed out the set without any hiccups this time. The Russian was the first to go up a break in the final set to lead 4-2, but the World No. 14 responded by claiming the next four games in a row to win the match 6-7 (8), 6-3, 6-4 in three hours.

Norrie is also competing in doubles alongside Tommy Paul this week. They won their first-round match against Emil Ruusuvuori and Joao Sousa 6-3, 6-1.

Holger Rune at the 2022 US Open.

Holger Rune's win over Thiago Monteiro set up a second-round showdown with 2022 Wimbledon quarterfinalist Cristian Garin in Stockholm. The teenager secured a break of serve in the first set to lead 3-2, but when it came to closing out the set he was unable to do so.

Garin broke back to level the score, and the set soon went into a tie-break. The young Dane managed to hold off his opponent's challenge to win it. The second set was less complicated, with Rune dropping just one game to win the match 7-6 (2), 6-1.

Cameron Norrie vs Holger Rune head-to-head

Norrie leads Rune 3-0 in the head-to-head. He won their previous encounter at the 2022 US Open in straight sets.

Cameron Norrie vs Holger Rune odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Cameron Norrie -155 +1.5 (-400) Over 21.5 (-160) Holger Rune +120 -1.5 (+260) Under 21.5 (+115)

All odds are sourced from BetMGM.

Cameron Norrie vs Holger Rune prediction

Cameron Norrie at the 2022 US Open.

Norrie had to dig deep in the previous round to overcome Karatsev. The Brit finished the match with 23 winners and 24 unforced errors. Rune was tested a bit initially but managed to oust Garin without too much difficulty.

All three of their encounters have taken place this year, with Norrie emerging victorious on all occasions. Rune is yet to break down his opponent's defense, which isn't an easy task to do as the Brit's a pretty good counterpuncher. The youngster will need to mix his aggressive brand of tennis with supreme defending to make it out of this contest.

While Rune has made rapid progress this season, getting past an experienced Norrie has proved to be an uphill battle. Expect the Brit to maintain his winning record against the teenager.

Pick: Cameron Norrie to win in straight sets.

