Stockholm Open 2022: Denis Shapovalov vs Alex de Minaur preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (4) Denis Shapovalov vs (5) Alex de Minaur.

Date: October 21, 2022

Tournament: Stockholm Open 2022.

Round: Quarterfinal.

Venue: Stockholm, Sweden.

Category: ATP 250.

Surface: Hard.

Prize money: €648,130.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | Australia - beIN Sports.

Denis Shapovalov vs Alex de Minaur preview

Denis Shapovalov at the 2022 US Open.

Denis Shapovalov and Alex de Minaur are set for a quarterfinal showdown at the 2022 Stockholm Open on Friday.

After a first-round bye, Shapovalov took on qualifier Antoine Bellier in the second round. The Canadian kicked things off with a break of serve in his favor and extended his lead with a hold of serve to go 2-0 up. He held on to the lead until the end of the first set to clinch it.

The two were evenly matched for most of the second set, with neither player coming close to a break point until the very end. Shapovalov snagged the decisive break in the 11th game of the set to lead 6-5, following which he served out the match to win 6-4, 7-5.

Alex de Minaur at the 2022 US Open.

Alex de Minaur defeated Benjamin Bonzi 6-3, 6-1 in the first round. His second-round opponent was J.J. Wolf, who reached the final of the Firenze Open over the weekend.

De Minaur started the match on the backfoot as he trailed 2-0, but managed to get back on serve pretty soon to tie the score at 2-2. The Australian then went on a three-game run to lead 5-3. After a hold of serve by Wolf, he stepped up to serve for the first set.

De Minaur erased three break points before managing to serve out the set successfully. He started the second set by securing a break of serve and within no time jumped to a 5-1 lead. Wolf was no match for the Australian, who soon wrapped up the proceedings to win the encounter 6-4, 6-2.

Denis Shapovalov vs Alex de Minaur head-to-head

The two have faced off thrice before, with de Minaur leading Shapovalov 3-0 in the head-to-head. He won their previous encounter at the 2022 Canadian Open in two tight sets.

Denis Shapovalov vs Alex de Minaur odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Denis Shapovalov +105 -1.5 (+225) Over 21.5 (-160) Alex de Minaur -135 +1.5 (-350) Under 21.5 (+115)

All odds are sourced from BetMGM.

Denis Shapovalov vs Alex de Minaur prediction

Denis Shapovalov at the 2022 French Open.

After a few tough months, Shapovalov has recovered and has been playing quite well recently. He finished as the runner-up at the Korea Open last month and reached the semifinals of the Japan Open as well. He played a pretty good match against Bellier in the previous round.

Shapovalov didn't face a single break point, won a high percentage of his first serve points and struck 28 winners while committing nine unforced errors. De Minaur has also been in good form this week, making it to the quarterfinals without the loss of a set.

The Canadian is yet to score a win over de Minaur, but this seems like a good opportunity for him to do so. He has momentum on his side and being a runner-up in Stockholm, he knows how to handle the conditions here. Shapovalov has been playing some measured tennis and putting some thought behind his shotmaking.

He is a bigger hitter in this match-up, but de Minaur has been able to get the better of him due to his consistency and defensive abilities. If Shapovalov doesn't pull the trigger too soon during the rallies, he might be able to score his first win over the Australian.

Pick: Denis Shapovalov to win in three sets.

