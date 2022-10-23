Stockholm Open 2022 final: Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Holger Rune preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Stefanos Tsitsipas vs (7) Holger Rune.

Date: October 23, 2022

Tournament: Stockholm Open 2022.

Round: Final.

Venue: Stockholm, Sweden.

Category: ATP 250.

Surface: Hard.

Prize money: €648,130.

Match timing: Not before 3:30 pm local time, 1:30 GMT, 9:30 am ET and 7 pm IST.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | Australia - beIN Sports.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Holger Rune preview

Stefanos Tsitsipas at the 2022 Laver Cup.

Stefanos Tsitsipas and Holger Rune will face off for the title at the 2022 Stockholm Open on Sunday.

After a first-round bye, Tsitsipas scored wins over Maxime Cressy and Mikael Ymer to make the last four. He took on Emil Ruusuvuori in the semifinals, who knocked out Frances Tiafoe in the previous round.

He was the first to go up a break in the opening set as he led 2-1, but Ruusuvuori got back on serve immediately to level the score. The Greek then broke his opponent's serve twice as he won four games in a row to claim the set.

Tsitsipas barely broke a sweat in the second set either as he jumped to a 3-1 lead. After a hold of serve by Ruusuvuori, the top seed bagged the last three games of the match to win 6-2, 6-2. He has now reached his seventh final of the season.

Holger Rune at the 2022 BMW Open.

Rune defeated Thiago Monteiro and Cristian Garin in straight sets to reach the last eight. He then scored his first win over Cameron Norrie to advance to the semifinals, where he was up against Alex de Minaur.

The Dane started the match by securing a break of serve, but de Minaur leveled the score immediately to make it 1-1. The two remained steady on serve after that. With the teenager serving to stay in the set at 5-4, the Australian managed to break his serve to take the opening set.

The first five games of the second set featured four breaks of serve, with the duo struggling to maintain the lead they gained. There were no more breaks after that, and the set eventually went into a tie-break. Rune played some fantastic tennis to come out on top and clinch the set.

The teenager led 3-0 in the final set, but de Minaur managed to get back on serve down the line. The Australian then served to stay in the match at 6-5, but Rune broke his opponent's serve to win the match 4-6, 7-6 (1), 7-5.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Holger Rune head-to-head

Rune leads Tsitsipas 1-0 in the head-to-head. He won their previous encounter at the 2022 French Open in four sets.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Holger Rune odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Stefanos Tsitsipas Holger Rune

Odds will be added once they're available.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Holger Rune prediction

Holger Rune and Stefanos Tsitsipas at the 2022 French Open.

While Tsitsipas played a pretty solid match in the semifinals against Ruusuvuori, Rune was pushed to three sets yet again, this time by de Minaur. But the teenager showed great composure to oust experienced opponents and advance further.

The young Dane possesses a strong backhand and an equally good forehand. He's got the tools to trouble Tsitsipas, and he already has a win over him, which came at the French Open. The World No. 5 has gotten better with every match here, so it won't be a repeat of their previous encounter in Paris.

Given how they've played so far this week, Tsitsipas will have a slight edge heading into this contest. Rune's likely to give him a tough fight, but the Greek should be able to withstand the challenge to win his third title of the season.

Pick: Stefanos Tsitsipas to win in three sets.

