Stockholm Open 2022: Frances Tiafoe vs Elias Ymer preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (3) Frances Tiafoe vs (WC) Elias Ymer

Date: October 20, 2022

Tournament: Stockholm Open 2022

Round: Second round (Round of 16)

Venue: Kungliga Tennishallen, Stockholm, Sweden

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Indoor Hardcourt

Prize money: €648,130

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Frances Tiafoe vs Elias Ymer preview

US Open semifinalist and third seed Frances Tiafoe will take on Swede wildcard Elias Ymer in the second round of the Stockholm Open on Thursday.

Tiafoe received a bye in the first round and will contest the second round on the back of a runner-up finish at the Japan Open against compatriot Taylor Fritz. The 24-year-old, who had won 13 consecutive tiebreaks this season, lost the summit clash in dramatic fashion as Fritz snapped the countryman’s streak with a 7-6 (3), 7-6 (2) win. Tiafoe had an unoptimistic start to his 2022 season, incurring losses in the initial rounds of tournaments, but managed a couple of significant showings at ATP Houston, where he made the quarterfinals and the Estoril Open where he was the runner-up.

The American found some momentum during the hardcourt season, reaching the semifinals of the Atlanta Open and the quarterfinals of the Citi Open. He further earned his best result at a Grand Slam when he made the semifinals of the US Open. Since then, Tiafoe has played the Laver Cup and aided Team World to victory with his triumph against Stefanos Tsitsipas, and most recently was the finalist at the Japan Open. The World No. 17, thus has a 31-21 win-loss record in 2022.

Elias Ymer, meanwhile, has garnered a 12-7 win-loss record in the main draw on the ATP tour in 2022. The Swede has competed in Challenger level events as well as qualifiers in numerous tournaments.

His noteworthy results were – making the semifinals of the Maharashtra Open and earning a runner-up finish at the Parma Challenger against Cincinnati Open champion Borna Coric.

In the first round of the Stockholm Open, the 26-year-old defeated Oscar Otte in a tight encounter with a 7-6 (2), 6-7 (2), 6-3 win.

Frances Tiafoe vs Elias Ymer head-to-head

The duo have clashed against each other once – at the 2021 Stockholm Open. The American won the fixture in straight sets 6-4, 7-6 (2) in the opening round. Their head-to-head thus favors Tiafoe 1-0.

Frances Tiafoe vs Elias Ymer odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total games (Over & Under) Frances Tiafoe -450 -4.5 (+120) Over 21. 5 (-120) Elias Ymer +333 +4.5 (-163) Under 21.5 (-120)

(All odds sourced from bet365)

Frances Tiafoe vs Elias Ymer prediction

Tiafoe will be the favorite to win the encounter

Tiafoe will enter the contest as the heavy favorite. The 24-year-old is in formidable form and has been producing some quality tennis, making optimum use of key moments of late. Tiafoe is an aggressive competitor who dishes out big serves and winners off of both wings.

Ymer, meanwhile, is a counterpuncher and will look to respond to as many shots from his opponent as possible. The Swede will also try to garner some energy from the home crowd to find a chance against the American. Tiafoe, however, dismissed Ymer once at the tournament last year and will be in a good position to do so again as well.

Pick: Tiafoe to win in straight sets.

