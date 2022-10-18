Stockholm Open 2022: Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Maxime Cressy preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Maxime Cressy.

Date: October 19, 2022

Tournament: Stockholm Open 2022.

Round: Second round (Round of 16).

Venue: Stockholm, Sweden.

Category: ATP 250.

Surface: Indoor hardcourt.

Prize money: €648,130.

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | Australia - beIN Sports.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Maxime Cressy preview

Tsitsipas at the 2022 Laver Cup.

After an opening-round bye, top seed Stefanos Tsitsipas will lock horns with World No. 33 Maxime Cressy in the second round of the 2022 Stockholm Open.

At the Grand Slams, Tsitsipas started the year on a promising note, but his results got progressively worse. He reached the semifinals of the Australian Open, the fourth round of the French Open, the third round at Wimbledon, and crashed out of the US Open in the first round.

Outside of the Majors, he is having another good season and continues to remain one of the tour's most consistent players. He has won a couple of titles so far, at the Monte-Carlo Masters and the Mallorca Championships. He has also qualified for the ATP Finals, marking his fourth straight appearance at the year-end championships.

The Greek was also a finalist in four tournaments, the Rotterdam Open, the Italian Open, the Western & Southern Open, and the Astana Open. The latter was his most recent tournament as well. He defeated Mikhail Kukushkin, Luca Nardi, Hubert Hurkacz and Andrey Rublev before falling to Novak Djokovic in the final.

Maxime Cressy at the 2022 Winston-Salem Open.

Maxime Cressy was drawn against Ilya Ivashka in the first round here. A solitary break of serve in the opening set was more than enough for the Belarusian to clinch the set.

The two defended their serve quite well in the second set, as neither managed to secure a break. Cressy stepped it up in the ensuing tie-break to capture the set and take the match to a decider.

It appeared as if the final set would also head to a tie-break when Cressy snagged a break of serve in the ninth game to go 5-4 up. The American then served for the match and closed out the proceedings on his fourth match point to complete a 4-6. 7-6 (5), 6-4 comeback win.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Maxime Cressy head-to-head

Tsitsipas leads Cressy 1-0 in the head-to-head. He won their previous encounter at the 2020 US Open in straight sets.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Maxime Cressy odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Stefanos Tsitsipas -450 +1.5 (-1400) Over 22.5 (-120) Maxime Cressy +310 -1.5 (+575) Under 22.5 (-115)

All odds are sourced from BetMGM.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Maxime Cressy prediction

Stefanos Tsitsipas at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships.

Cressy overcame a rough start to defeat Ivashka in the first round. He hammered 22 aces while striking 56 winners compared to 34 unforced errors. He'll need to play at a similar level if he wants to challenge the Greek in the second round.

Aside from countering his massive serve, Tsitsipas will also need to keep an eye out for his opponent's frequent serve and volley tactics. Cressy won 48/71 net points in the previous round. Other than that, the top seed's game is suited well enough to handle everything the American throws at him.

Cressy has had his moments this year, but of late hasn't been that consistent. Tsitsipas played some great tennis in Astana before going down to Djokovic in the end. This is likely to be a routine win for the Greek.

Pick: Stefanos Tsitsipas to win in straight sets.

