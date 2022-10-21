Stockholm Open 2022: Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Mikael Ymer preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (1) Stefanos Tsitsipas vs (SE) Mikael Ymer

Date: October 21, 2022

Tournament: Stockholm Open 2022

Round: Quarterfinal

Venue: Kungliga Tennishallen, Stockholm, Sweden

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Indoor Hardcourt

Prize money: €648,130

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Amazon Prime Video

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Mikael Ymer preview

Top seed Stefanos Tsitsipas will square off against home favorite Mikael Ymer in the quarterfinals of the Stockholm Open on Friday.

Tsitsipas, who received a bye in the first round, edged past Maxime Cressy in a tight Round of 16 clash. The Greek player was challenged by the American and had to save three set points against him in the second set to limit the contest to two sets. In a match of close margins, Tsitsipas emerged triumphant with a 7-6(5), 7-6(12) victory.

In his previous tournament in Astana, the World No. 5 was the runner-up against Novak Djokovic. The Greek earned many remarkable outcomes in 2022. He added two more titles to his collection at the Monte Carlo Masters and the Mallorca Open. In addition to his showing in Astana, Tsitsipas ended up as a finalist at the Cincinnati Masters, the Italian Open and the Rotterdam Open. The 24-year-old, moreover, made a semifinal exit at the Australian Open, Mexican Open and Madrid Open. He has accumulated 54 wins against 19 losses so far this season.

Stefanos Tsitsipas has defeated Mikael Ymer in all four of their previous clashes

Meanwhile, World No. 79 Mikael Ymer, who was given a special exemption to enter the tournament, made a splash by outsmarting the Stockholm Open defending champion Tommy Paul in the Round of 16. Ymer scored an easy straight-sets win, 6-2, 6-3. In the opening round, the Swede dismissed Quentin Halys in three sets.Ymer is featuring in his home country after a semifinal display at the Firenze Open.

The 24-year-old has also obtained significant results at the Citi Open and the Montpellier Open, where he reached the semifinals as well as the Adelaide International 1 and the Moselle Open, where he made the quarterfinals.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Mikael Ymer head-to-head

Ymer and Tsitsipas have faced each other four times before, with each encounter going in the Greek’s favor. Tsitsipas thus leads the head-to-head 4-0. In 2022, the duo met at the Australian Open and the French Open, with the former World No. 3 scoring straight-sets victories in both matches.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Mikael Ymer odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games (Over & Under) Stefanos Tsitsipas -400 -4.5 (-120) Over 20.5 (-125) Mikael Ymer +300 +4.5 (-120) Under 20.5 (-110)

(All odds sourced from bet365)

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Mikael Ymer prediction

The Greek will be a favorite to win the quarterfinals clash

Mikael Ymer is yet to win a set against Stefanos Tsitsipas, and the Greek would be the favorite to win this encounter. Interestingly, Tsitsipas, who returned to Stockholm after four years, is undefeated in the tournament, having claimed his maiden ATP title here.

Tsitsipas is an aggressive baseliner who hits powerful groundstrokes and has an excellent forehand. The Greek also approaches the net to rush his opponents and finish off the points. He possesses a one-handed backhand, which, at times, he implements to change the pace of the play. The former World No. 3 has a decent serve, which will prove advantageous against the Swede.

Ymer has a decent baseline game and plays an unorthodox counterpunching style of tennis. With no particular weapon, the World No. 79 relies on making consistent returns and has done so exceedingly well.

The duo have practiced together during their off days, and the 2021 French Open runner-up is well aware of the Swede’s game and should be able to outplay the home favorite to progress to the semifinals.

Pick: Tsitsipas to win in straight sets.

