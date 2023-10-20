Stockholm Open 2023: Adrian Mannarino vs Gael Monfils preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (2) Adrian Mannarino vs (PR) Gael Monfils

Date: October 20, 2023

Tournament: Stockholm Open 2023

Round: Quarterfinal

Venue: Stockholm, Sweden

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Hard (indoor)

Prize money: €673,630

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN

Adrian Mannarino vs Gael Monfils preview

Adrian Mannarino at the 2023 Davis Cup.

Second seed Adrian Mannarino will take on Gael Monfils in the quarterfinals of the 2023 Stockholm Open on Friday.

After a first-round bye, Mannarino faced Roman Safiullin in the second round. The Frenchman pulled ahead 4-1 in the first set, but his opponent cut down his lead by nabbing the next couple of games.

Mannarino didn't let go of his lead completely and managed to clinch the opener. The second set played out in an identical manner as well. The Frenchman jumped ahead 4-1 as Safiullin fought back by claiming the next couple of games, but fell shy of a comeback.

Mannarino won the match 6-4, 6-4 to reach his ninth quarterfinal of the year. It was also his 39th win of the season, the most victories he has recorded in a single year in his career so far.

Monfils kicked off his campaign here with a three set win over Marton Fucsovics. He was up against qualifier Filip Misolic in the second round. The Frenchman broke his opponent's serve at the start of the match and held on to the advantage to nab the first set.

Monfils upped the ante in the second set as he played even better than before. He broke Misolic's serve twice to win the match 6-4, 6-3 and reach his second quarterfinal of the year.

Adrian Mannarino vs Gael Monfils head-to-head

Monfils leads Mannarino 4-2 in the head-to-head. The former won their previous encounter at the 2021 Paris Masters in three sets.

Adrian Mannarino vs Gael Monfils odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Adrian Mannarino -120 +1.5 (-300) Over 22.55 (-115) Gael Monfils -110 -1.5 (+200) Under 22.5 (-120)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Adrian Mannarino vs Gael Monfils prediction

Gael Monfils at the 2023 Laver Cup.

At the age of 35, Mannarino is playing some of his best tennis. A renaissance of sorts has him in the midst of a career-best year. He has already won a couple of titles, along with a few deep runs. He could also make his top 20 debut if he wins the title here.

As for Monfils, he's had to deal with a few injury setbacks following his return to the tour. But when healthy, he has shown glimpses of his former self. He's still running all over the court without missing a beat and comes up with a highlight worthy shot in every match.

Monfils has the upper hand in this rivalry, but with Mannarino being in better form this year, things could be a bit different this time. The former has won both of their matches on indoor hardcourts, while the latter's wins have only come on grass.

Mannarino's counterpunching puts his opponents in a spot of bother, but Monfils' game is a nice blend of defensive and attacking tennis. However, the former will have an advantage in this contest based on his form this season.

Pick: Adrian Mannarino to win in three sets.