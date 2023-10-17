Stockholm Open 2023 Day 3: Men's singles predictions ft. Holger Rune vs Miomir Kecmanovic

Day 3 of the Stockholm Open will see the second round of the men's singles event begin while the remainder of the first-round matches will take place as well.

Top seed Holger Rune will be eager to bounce back from his string of poor results as he takes on Miomir Kecmanovic.

Gael Monfils will start his campaign at the Swedish capital against Marton Fucsovics. The likes of Emil Ruusuvuori, Laslo Djere, and JJ Wolf will also be in action.

On that note, let's take a look at the predictions for some of the matches that will take place on Day 3 of the Stockholm Open.

#1 Holger Rune vs Miomir Kecmanovic

Top seed Holger Rune will take on Miomir Kecmanovic in the second round of the Stockholm Open. It will be the very first meeting between the two.

Rune received a bye to the Round of 16 of the ATP 250 event while Kecmanovic beat local wildcard Karl Friberg 6-4, 6-2.

The Dane has won 38 out of 57 matches so far this season while the Serb has triumphed in only 23 out of 49 fixtures. Rune has endured a patchy run of form over the past month or two and there are issues regarding his back.

He can manage to edge out Kecmanovic if he is able to maintain composure throughout the match.

Predicted winner: Holger Rune.

#2 Gael Monfils vs Marton Fucsovics

Gael Monfils will be up against Marton Fucsovics in the first round of the Stockholm Open. It will be the third meeting between the two, with the Frenchman leading 2-0 in the head-to-head.

Monfils is participating in his first competitive event since the US Open, while Fucsovics recently reached the third round of the Shanghai Masters. The Frenchman has won nine out of 19 matches so far this season while the Hungarian has triumphed in 20 out of 38 fixtures.

While Fucsovics is the higher-ranked player, Monfils has produced some promising performances over the past couple of months. He is capable of defeating the Hungarian to reach the second round in Stockholm.

Predicted Winner: Gael Monfils.

#3 JJ Wolf vs Laslo Djere

JJ Wolf will take on Laslo Djere in the second round of the Stockholm Open. It will be the very first meeting between the two.

Wolf ousted fifth seed Sebastian Baez in the opening round by beating the Argentine 7-6(5), 6-2 while Djere beat Bjorn Borg's son Leo 6-3, 6-3. The American has won 26 out of 48 matches so far this season while the Serb triumphed in 33 out of 57 fixtures.

Wolf recently reached the fourth round of the Shanghai Masters and we can expect him to produce a strong display and beat Djere to reach the quarterfinals in Stockholm.

Predicted Winner: JJ Wolf

#4 Lorenzo Sonego vs Pavel Kotov

Lorenzo Sonego will take on Pavel Kotov in the second round of the Stockholm Open. It will be the very first meeting between the two.

Both players won their respective opening-round fixtures by coming back from a set down. Sonego beat Dusan Lajovic 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, while Kotov triumphed 6-7(2), 6-3, 7-6(5) over seventh seed Christopher Eubanks.

The Italian has won 26 out of 52 matches so far this season, while the Russian has prevailed in 10 out of 22 fixtures. Sonego will enter the match as the favorite to win and he should not have much trouble beating Kotov to reach the quarterfinals of the Stockholm Open.

Predicted Winner: Lorenzo Sonego.