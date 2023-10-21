Stockholm Open 2023: Gael Monfils vs Laslo Djere preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds, and pick

Match Details

Fixture: (PR) Gael Monfils vs Laslo Djere

Date: October 21, 2023

Tournament: Stockholm Open 2023

Round: Semifinal

Venue: Stockholm, Sweden

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Hard (indoor)

Prize money: €673,630

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN

Gael Monfils vs Laslo Djere preview

Monfils at the 2023 Laver Cup.

Gael Monfils will lock horns with Laslo Djere in the semifinals of the 2023 Stockholm Open on Saturday.

Monfils scored wins over Marton Fucsovics and Filip Misolic to make the last eight, where he faced second seed Adrian Mannarino. The 37-year old came down from an early break in the first set to level the score.

Monfils then held a set point on Mannarino's serve at 5-4, but was unable to close out the set. He was able to break his opponent's serve in the last game of the set to take it.

Monfils squandered a 4-1 lead in the second set to allow Mannarino back into the match. The set soon went into a tie-break, with the 37-year old coming out on top to win the match 7-5, 7-6 (3) and reach his first semifinal of the season.

Djere knocked out Leo Borg and J.J. Wolf to reach the quarterfinals, where he was up against Tomas Machac. The Serb dropped his serve in the very first game of the match, but regrouped to take a 4-1 lead.

Machac then turned the tables by winning six of the next seven games to claim the opener. The two broke each other's serve twice at the start of the second set. The Czech nabbed another break to go 6-5 up and served for the match after that.

Djere was able to secure a break of serve and force a tie-break, in which he gained the upper hand to take the set. The Serb nabbed the pivotal break in the seventh game of the third set, which helped him wrap up a 5-7, 7-6 (5), 6-4 comeback win.

Gael Monfils vs Lalso Djere head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between them, so the head-to-head stands at 0-0 for now.

Gael Monfils vs Laslo Djere odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Gael Monfils -200 +1.5 (-550) Over 22.5 (-110) Laslo Djere +155 -1.5 (+310) Under 22.5 (-125)

(Odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Gael Monfils vs Laslo Djere prediction

Laslo Djere at the 2023 Davis Cup.

Monfils has reached at least one final every year since 2005 on the ATP tour. He's now one win away from keeping the streak alive. He scored a good win over an in-form Mannarino in the last round.

Djere staged an escape act to sneak past Machac in a three-hour tussle. The Serb struck 36 winners and committed 28 unforced errors to reach just his second career semifinal on hardcourts.

Djere's best results have all been on clay. His 37-61 career record on hardcourts isn't too impressive either. Monfils, on the other hand, has won 357 matches on the surface. The Frenchman won the title here back in 2011 and will be favored to reach the final this time around too.

Pick: Gael Monfils to win in straight sets.