Stockholm Open 2023: Miomir Kecmanovic vs Pavel Kotov preview, head-to-head, prediction, odds and pick

Match Details

Fixture: Miomir Kecmanovic vs Pavel Kotov

Date: October 21, 2023

Tournament: Stockholm Open 2023

Round: Semifinal

Venue: Kungliga Tennishallen in Stockholm, Sweden

Category: ATP 250

Surface: Indoor Hardcourt

Prize money: €673,630

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | Canada - TSN | UK – Amazon Prime Video

Miomir Kecmanovic vs Pavel Kotov preview

2023 China Open - Day 2

World No. 53 Miomir Kecmanovic will take on World No. 109 Pavel Kotov in the semifinals of the Stockholm Open on Saturday.

Kecmanovic has had a modest season so far, amassing 26 wins from 53 matches. he finished runner-up at the Estoril Open and the Delray Beach Open and made the semifinals at the Swiss Open and the Banja Luka Open.

The Serbian entered Stockholm on the back of early exits at the China Open and the Shanghai Masters. He began his campaign by cruising past Karl Frieberg and then overpowered Holger Rune and Elias Ymer en route to the last four. Kecmanovic was handed the win against Ymer mid-way through the second set as the Swede was forced to retire due to injury.

2023 US Open - Day 1

Pavel Kotov, meanwhile, has garnered 41 wins from 71 matches this season, with his best result being a runner-up finish at the Braunschweig Challenger. He also reached the semifinals at the Marrakech Open and the quarterfinals at the Mallorca Championships.

The 24-year-old entered the main draw in Stockholm via the qualifiers. He began his campaign with a brilliant win over seventh seed Christopher Eubanks, 6-7(2), 6-3, 7-6(5). The Russian then outclassed Lorenzo Sonego and Tallon Griekspoor in straight sets to reach the last four.

Miomir Kecmanovic vs Pavel Kotov head-to-head

Kecmanovic leads the head-to-head against Kotov 1-0, defeating the Russian at the China Open in Beijing last month.

Miomir Kecmanovic vs Pavel Kotov odds

Player Name Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Miomir Kecmanovic -175 +1.5(-450) Over 21.5(-160) Pavel Kotov +135 -1.5(+280) Under 21.5(+115)

(All odds are sourced from BetMGM)

Miomir Kecmanovic vs Pavel Kotov prediction

2023 Adelaide International 2 - Day 4

Both players have shown great determination and skill throughout the tournament, making this match an intriguing prospect for tennis fans.

Kecmanovic has a great opportunity to win his first title this season. His consistent baseline play and accurate groundstrokes make him a formidable opponent.

Kotov, however, is a player on the rise. The Russian likes to take an offensive approach and dictate points with his powerful serve.

Considering their recent performances and playing styles, Kecmanovic will enter the match as the favorite. His recent success against the Russian will also give him a psychological edge. Expect the Serb to prevail in a hard-fought battle.

Pick: Kecmanovic to win in three sets.