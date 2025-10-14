Day 2 of the 2025 Stockholm Open (October 14) will feature five first-round matches. The day's action will only see unseeded players, as all the seeded players have been given a bye to the second round.

Even though there will be no seeds in action, former Top 10 players like Matteo Berrettini and Marin Cilic will be in action. As far as home favorites go, Mikael Ymer will face Elias Ymer in an all-Swedish clash.

Let's take a look at some of the matches scheduled for Day 2 at the 2025 Stockholm Open.

#1 Matteo Berrettini vs Giulio Zeppieri

One of the first round matches at the 2025 Stockholm Open will be an all-Italian contest between Matteo Berrettini and qualifier Giulio Zeppieri.

Berrettini has a 14-14 win-loss record this year, with quarterfinal finishes in Doha, Dubai, and Miami being his best outings. His last event was the Shanghai Masters, where he lost 5-7, 6-7 (5) against Adrian Mannarino in the first round.

Playing mostly on the Challenger Tour this year, Zeppieri has won 38 of the 60 matches played in 2025, with his best result being winning the Shanghai Challenger. He began his campaign at the Stockholm Open with wins over Vitaliy Sachko and Patrick Zahraj to get into the main draw.

This is the first meeting between the two players, with Berrettini being the favorite to win the upcoming match as he is the higher-ranked player.

Predicted winner- Matteo Berrettini

#2 Marin Cilic vs Nicolai Budkov Kjaer

In Picture: Cilic in action (Getty)

Former Major champion Marin Cilic will face Nicolai Baudkov Kjaer in the first round of the 2025 Stockholm Open.

Cilic has been active on both the Challenger and main Tours this year, winning 23 of the 40 matches, with his best results including Challenger titles at Girona and Nottingham. His last event was the Shanghai Masters, where he lost 6-7 (4), 4-6 against Novak Djokovic in the second round.

Playing mostly Challenger tennis, Kjaer has a 50-22 win-loss record this year, winning four Challenger titles at Glasgow, Tampere, Astana, and Le. His last event was the Roanne Challenger, where he lost 4-6, 6-3. 1-6 against Hugo Gaston in the quarterfinals.

This is the first meeting between the two players, with Cilic being the favorite to win the upcoming match at the Stockholm Open as he is the more experienced player.

Predicted winner- Marin Cilic

#3 Mikael Ymer vs Elias Ymer

In Picture: Mikaeo Ymer in action (Getty)

One of the first-round matches at the 2025 Stockholm Open will see two siblings clash in the first round as Mikael Ymer will face his brother, Elias Ymer.

Mikael Ymer has not played much this season, but has won 16 of his 25 matches, which includes an ITF title at Alzette. His last event was the Bonn Challenger, where he had to withdraw from his qualifying match against Pedro Boscardin Dias.

Elias Ymer has a 26-26 win-loss record this season, with a runner-up finish at the Chennai Challenger being his best result. His last event was at the Braga Challenger, where he retired in his first-round match against Elmer Moller.

This is the first meeting between the two brothers on the Tour, but Elias Ymer has won two of their lower-tier meetings previously, making him the favorite for the upcoming match at the Stockholm Open.

Predicted winner- Elias Ymer

