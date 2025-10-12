Stockholm Open today's prediction: Men's singles matches ft. Sebastian Korda vs Alexei Popyrin, Leo Borg vs Sebastian Ofner | October 13, 2025

The Stockholm Open is back with another exciting edition this year. The hard court event is a part of the ATP 250 series on tour.

Ad

Holger Rune and Casper Ruud will be the top two seeds in Stockholm. While Rune reached the quarterfinals in Shanghai, Ruud was eliminated by Zizou Bergs in the second round.

Italians Matteo Berrettini and Lorenzo Sonego will also be a part of the Stockholm Open. Both players have been out of form lately and will be eager to make their mark.

The Stockholm Open will give away €706,850 in prize money this year. Without further ado, let's look at the lineup and predictions for Day One.

Ad

Trending

1) Sebastian Korda vs Alexei Popyrin

Korda is unseeded at the Stockholm Open this year - Source: Getty

Sebastian Korda will take on Alexei Popyrin in the first round of the Stockholm Open.

Ad

Korda has had an average season so far. Apart from quarterfinal runs in Miami and Tokyo, he also reached the semifinals in Winston-Salem and the first round in New York. He will enter Stockholm without opening his account in Shanghai this year.

Popyrin, meanwhile, has had a modest season so far. After quarterfinal runs in Monte-Carlo, Geneva, and Toronto, he reached the second round of the US Open in August. Despite a spirited performance against Jannik Sinner, the Italian defeated him in New York.

Ad

While Popyrin missed the Asian hard-court swing this year, Korda chalked up some promising results in the last few months. Considering their match fitness and record on hard courts, the American should be able to win this round.

Predicted Winner: Sebastian Korda

2) Tallon Griekspoor vs Jacob Fearnley

Griekspoor is the 7th seed in the Stockholm Open this year - Source: Getty

Next up, Tallon Griekspoor will face Jacob Fearnley in the first round of the Stockholm Open.

Ad

Griekspoor has had a propitious season so far. After a runner-up finish in Marrakech, he clinched the title in Mallorca and reached the quarterfinals in Bastad. The Dutchman also reached the fourth round of the Shanghai Masters, but lost to Valentin Vacherot in three sets.

Fearnley, on the other hand, has had an ordinary season so far. Apart from third-round exits in Melbourne, Madrid, and Paris, he reached the quarterfinals in Queen's Club and the second round in New York. Despite a valiant effort against Alexander Zverev, the German defeated him in the Stockholm Open this year.

Ad

Griekspoor chalked up early exits in Toronto, Cincinnati, and New York, but found his rhythm in the Shanghai Masters this month. Considering their recent results and record in 2025, the Dutchman is a heavy favorite to win this round.

Predicted Winner: Tallon Griekspoor

3) Leo Bjorg vs Sebastian Ofner

Borg at the 2025 Davis Cup Qualifiers First Round: Day 2 - Source: Getty

Next up, Leo Borg will square off against Sebastian Ofner in the first round of the Stockholm Open.

Ad

Borg has played most of his tennis on the ITF circuit this year. After a title-winning run in Doha, he reached the quarterfinals in Bali, Castelo Branco, and Elvas. He also entered the qualifiers in Barcelona and Geneva, but couldn't secure a place in the main draw.

Ofner, meanwhile, has had an ordinary season so far. Apart from a semifinal appearance in Geneva, he's struggled to make a significant impact this year. The Austrian will enter Stockholm after early exits in Shanghai and New York.

Ad

Ofner is on an eight-match losing streak on the main tour. Considering their recent form and skill set on hard courts, Borg should be able to win the first round.

Predicted Winner: Leo Borg

4) Alexandre Muller vs Miomir Kecmanovic

Muller at the 2025 China Open - Day 6 - Source: Getty

Lastly, Alexandre Muller will face Miomir Kecmanovic in the first round of the Stockholm Open.

Ad

Muller has had a hot and cold season so far. After a title-winning run in Hong Kong, he secured a runner-up finish in Rio and reached the first round in New York. He will enter Stockholm after early exits in Beijing and Shanghai this year.

Kecmanovic, meanwhile, had chipped in with some remarkable results so far. After a title-winning run in Delray Beach, he reached the semifinals in Estoril and the quarterfinals of the Winston-Salem Open. The Serb also participated in the Shanghai Masters, but lost to Learner Tien in the first round.

Ad

An even contest will be on the cards between two resilient players on Monday. Considering their recent form and results throughout the season, Kecmanovic should be able to solve this bout.

Predicted Winner: Miomir Kecmanovic

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aman Mohamed Aman is a journalist at Sportskeeda whose write-ups range from news to listicles. While tennis is his forte, he is passionate about cricket and football as well. Aman's articles recently crossed 1 million views on Sportskeeda. He has strong sports writing and journalism skills and is adept at writing, researching, and communicating with the editorial team. Alongside, he's an entrepreneur. Know More