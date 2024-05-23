Strasbourg 2024: Madison Keys vs Liudmila Samsonova preview, head-to-head, prediction and pick | Internationaux de Strasbourg

Match Details

Fixture: (4) Madison Keys vs (5) Liudmila Samsonova

Date: Friday, May 24

Time: 06:00 p.m. IST

Tournament: Internationaux de Strasbourg 2024

Round: Semifinal

Venue: Tennis Club de Strasbourg, Strasbourg, France

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Clay

Prize Money: $922,573

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports

Madison Keys vs Liudmila Samsonova preview

Madison Keys at the 2024 Internazionali BNL D'Italia

Fourth-seeded Madison Keys is slated to take on Liudmila Samsonova in a highly anticipated semifinal clash at the 2024 Internationaux de Strasbourg on Friday, May 24.

Keys has been in sublime form ever since the start of the clay court swing, reaching the semifinals in Madrid and the quarterfinals in Rome. She carried that good form into her first-round encounter in Strasbourg against Xinyu Wang, sealing a comfortable 7-5, 6-0 win. She followed that up with a scintillating performance against Magda Linette in the quarterfinals, dropping just 4 games en route to a 6-1, 6-3 win.

Samsonova, meanwhile, opened her Strasbourg campaign with a gritty 6-2, 6-7 (5), 6-4 win against 2021 French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova. She fought back from a set down in her second-round encounter against Leylah Fernandez to seal another emphatic 4-6, 6-4, 6-2 win.

Up against second seed Beatriz Haddad Maia, Samsonova put on a clinical all-round display en route to a 6-3, 6-0 thrashing of her higher-ranked opponent.

Madison Keys vs Liudmila Samsonova head-to-head

Madison Keys and Liudmila Samsonova have faced off 4 times in professional competition, with the former currently leading their head-to-head scoreline 3-1. They last played in Madrid a couple of weeks back with Keys winning that encounter 6-2, 6-3.

Madison Keys vs Liudmila Samsonova odds

Player Moneyline Handicap Bets Total Games Madison Keys Liudmila Samsonova

(Odds to be updated once made available)

Madison Keys vs Liudmila Samsonova prediction

Liudmila Samsonova at the 2024 Mutua Madrid Open

Madison Keys and Liudmila Samsonova's semifinal contest promises to be an exciting one for the fans, with both players heading into it on the back of some stellar form.

Keys has been on a roll throughout the clay court swing and looks to have carried that impeccable form into Strasbourg. She's been extremely lethal on serve, averaging 78% points won behind her first serve across her opening two matches. Her return game has also borne fruit and she only seems to be getting more clinical as she heads into the business end of things.

Samsonova was also on fire during her previous encounter, after two grueling three-setters to open the competition. The Russian dominated in all aspects and were particularly good while returning, breaking her opponent's serve five times in the seven opportunities presented.

Keys holds the slight edge heading into her semifinal encounter against Samsonova given her recent form on the red dirt, but there is no discounting another shock from Samsonova, who's no stranger to them.

We can expect hard-hitting from the baseline and excellent serving from the pair. The winner could ultimately boil down to who returns better and holds their nerve in the crunch moments.

Pick: Madison Keys in three sets.