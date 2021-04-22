Stuttgart 2021: Ashleigh Barty vs Karolina Pliskova preview, head-to-head & prediction | Porsche Tennis Grand Prix

Match details

Fixture: (1) Ashleigh Barty vs (6) Karolina Pliskova

Date: 23 April 2021

Tournament: Porsche Tennis Grand Prix 2021

Round: Quarter-finals

Venue: Stuttgart, Germany

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Clay

Prize money: $565,530

Live telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Eurosport

Ashleigh Barty vs Karolina Pliskova preview

Top seed Ashleigh Barty will take on sixth seed Karolina Pliskova in a blockbuster quarter-final clash at Stuttgart on Friday.

Having been out of action for nearly a year, World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty has come back to the tennis circuit with a bang. She started the season with a title win at the Yarra Valley Classic, picking up from where she left off in 2020. Despite exiting the Australian Open in the quarter-finals, Barty bounced back by successfully defending her Miami Open title. In her first tournament on clay, she made the last-eight at the Volvo Car Open in Charleston.

The 2019 French Open champion dazzled in a superb debut at Stuttgart this week, pummeling former winner Laura Siegemund 6-0, 7-5.

Karolina Pliskova

Barty next comes up against former Stuttgart champion Karolina Pliskova in an exciting battle between two players who have held the No. 1 position.

While Barty has had a stunning season so far, Pliskova has been a pale shadow of herself in 2021.

After joining forces with Sascha Bajin at the start of the season, the World No. 9 has so far failed to deliver. Her win-loss record for the season stands at a disappointing 9-6, which is definitely not fitting for a player of her stature.

Having made the quarter-finals just once in her six prior events, the former US Open runner-up is hoping for a turnaround in fortunes on clay. She has tasted success on this surface at Stuttgart and Rome in the past and would be keen to get back to winning ways.

However, her first couple of matches at the German city have shown that Pliskova is still far from her best. The Czech needed three sets to see off both lucky loser Tamara Korpatsch and the struggling Jelena Ostapenko. With the in-form Ashleigh Barty up next, Pliskova definitely has a lot of work to do.

Ashleigh Barty vs Karolina Pliskova head-to-head

Ashleigh Barty and Karolina Pliskova have squared off six times so far, with the Australian having a 4-2 lead in their head-to-head. Barty has won their last two meetings at the Miami final and the WTA Finals semi-finals in 2019.

Their Stuttgart showdown will be their first-ever meeting on clay.

Ashleigh Barty vs Karolina Pliskova prediction

Ashleigh Barty

This will be a tough match-up for Karolina Pliskova, especially with her confidence level being low. Pliskova has served 28 aces in her two matches so far, with her 21 aces against Jelena Ostapenko standing out. But she has also undone the good work by spraying 13 double faults in her two rounds.

For Pliskova to make any impact against Barty, she needs her biggest weapon - her serve - to work. Otherwise, the Australian will be ripping through her game with her variety and finesse. Barty will look to use her slice-and-dropshot combination to break Pliskova's rhythm and exploit her lack of speed on this surface.

The World No. 1 also served six aces in her opener against Laura Siegemund. Most importantly, she won 100% of her 1st serve points. Clearly, she has adjusted well to the fast indoor conditions at Stuttgart and will be eager to continue the good run.

With the Czech having already played two three-setters, there's every chance of fatigue building up, titling the balance further in Barty's favor.

Prediction: Ashleigh Barty to win in two tight sets.